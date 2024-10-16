Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Suffix with steward or host clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Suffix with steward or host’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the answer for the "Suffix with steward or host" Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword clue.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 08:42 am

It’s been a long time since I’ve thought about prefixes and suffixes, and if it has been for you too, solving one of today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints might be tough. The “Suffix with steward or host” clue challenges you to recall a specific suffix.

Recommended Videos

Even if you’re decently familiar with how suffixes work, this can still be a pretty tricky one to solve. Here are some hints and the answer for the “Suffix with steward or host” clue on the Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Suffix with steward or host’ Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Suffix with steward or host clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You’re looking for a very short three-letter word for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 2: It’s not usually a word on its own and is instead attached at the end of other words.
  • Hint 3: This word is used to show that the person being referenced is a woman.
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “E.”

It’s time to reveal the suffix you’re searching for, so make sure you have your best guess ready before I reveal the solution.

‘Suffix with steward or host’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Suffix with steward or host” clue on the Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword is “ESS.” This is a suffix that’s attached to the end of a word to show that the person doing the shop is a woman. Examples of how it’s used include words like “ACTRESS,” “LIONESS” and “PRINCESS.”

This specific clue is referring to the words “STEWARDESS” and “HOSTESS.”

‘Suffix with steward or host’ clue difficulty rating

This clue really stumped me even though I consider myself to be a bit of a word nerd. I just didn’t really get what it was asking, and although it feels obvious after figuring out the solution, I still think this is one of the overall trickiest clues I’ve faced.

With this in mind, I’m giving the “Suffix with steward or host” clue a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — CASE
  • 5A Natural boundary between France and Italy — ALPS
  • 6A Total displayed on a running app — MILES
  • 7A Embattled mayor Adams — ERIC
  • 8A Knowledgeable person hidden backward in “knowledge” — WONK

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for some more word games, you might enjoy working through the crossword puzzles over at the LA Times and the Washington Post next. You also might consider mixing things up instead and attempting Strands and Spelling Bee to see how you fare at these unique puzzles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin