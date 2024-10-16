‘Capital city on the Nile River’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The “Capital city on the Nile River” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword tests how well you know your capitals. This was tricky for me to solve, so if you’re stumped, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Capital city on the Nile River” clue on the Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crosswords puzzle.

‘Capital city on the Nile River’ Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The name of this location is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “C.”

It starts with the letter “C.” Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “CORIA.”

An anagram for this word is “CORIA.” Hint 3: The largest city in Egypt.

The largest city in Egypt. Hint 4: It ends with the letter “O.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read on until you’re ready with your best guess.

‘Capital city on the Nile River’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Capital city on the Nile River” clue in the Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “CAIRO.” This is the name of Egypt’s vast capital city, located along the Nile.

‘Capital city on the Nile River’ clue difficulty rating

If you’re good with locations, this might be an easy clue to solve. Otherwise, though, I think this is decently tough since there are so many unique capitals worldwide.

This isn’t one of the absolute toughest clues I’ve seen, but it’s also a bit harder than the average hint you’ll face on the NYT Mini Crossword. With this in mind, I’m giving this clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — CASE

wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — 5A Natural boundary between France and Italy — ALPS

Natural boundary between France and Italy — 6A Total displayed on a running app — MILES

Total displayed on a running app — 7A Embattled mayor Adams — ERIC

Embattled mayor Adams — 8A Knowledgeable person hidden backward in “knowledge” — WONK

Down

1D Capital city on the Nile River — CAIRO

Capital city on the Nile River — 2D Aggressive poker bet — ALL IN

Aggressive poker bet — 3D Tiny dot — SPECK

Tiny dot — 4D Suffix with steward or host — ESS

Suffix with steward or host — 6D Kitten’s cry — MEW

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

You might be searching for more word game fun after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If it’s more crosswords you’re after, head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post. Both options are fairly similar to the NYT Mini and have plenty of clues waiting to be solved.

Two other great options are Strands and Spelling Bee. These are unique word games with different premises, so if you want to mix things up, they’re great ways to do so.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy