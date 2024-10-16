Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Capital city on the Nile River clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Capital city on the Nile River’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the one down "Capital city on the Nile River" clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 08:07 am

The “Capital city on the Nile River” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword tests how well you know your capitals. This was tricky for me to solve, so if you’re stumped, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Capital city on the Nile River” clue on the Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crosswords puzzle.

‘Capital city on the Nile River’ Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Capital city on the Nile River clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The name of this location is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with the letter “C.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “CORIA.”
  • Hint 3: The largest city in Egypt.
  • Hint 4: It ends with the letter “O.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read on until you’re ready with your best guess.

‘Capital city on the Nile River’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Capital city on the Nile River” clue in the Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “CAIRO.” This is the name of Egypt’s vast capital city, located along the Nile.

‘Capital city on the Nile River’ clue difficulty rating

If you’re good with locations, this might be an easy clue to solve. Otherwise, though, I think this is decently tough since there are so many unique capitals worldwide.

This isn’t one of the absolute toughest clues I’ve seen, but it’s also a bit harder than the average hint you’ll face on the NYT Mini Crossword. With this in mind, I’m giving this clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 16 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — CASE
  • 5A Natural boundary between France and Italy ALPS
  • 6A Total displayed on a running app MILES
  • 7A Embattled mayor Adams ERIC
  • 8A Knowledgeable person hidden backward in “knowledge” WONK

Down

  • 1D Capital city on the Nile River — CAIRO
  • 2D Aggressive poker bet — ALL IN
  • 3D Tiny dot — SPECK
  • 4D Suffix with steward or host ESS
  • 6D Kitten’s cry — MEW

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

You might be searching for more word game fun after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If it’s more crosswords you’re after, head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post. Both options are fairly similar to the NYT Mini and have plenty of clues waiting to be solved.

Two other great options are Strands and Spelling Bee. These are unique word games with different premises, so if you want to mix things up, they’re great ways to do so.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter