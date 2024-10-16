‘Tiny dot’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever noticed the small details that make a big difference in art or films? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Tiny dot,” tests your knowledge of reflecting on these small but significant elements that often go unnoticed.
Did you hit a wall while solving today’s NYT Mini Crossword? Let our hints and answers make the puzzle a walk in the park.
‘Tiny dot’ NYT Oct. 16 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is most frequently used in idiomatic expressions. It is also a term used in biology to refer to a miniature discoloration.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is very small and easily overlooked, like dust.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
- Hint 4: The solution has multiple synonyms, such as fleck, particle, and grain.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to three down in the Oct. 16 New York Times Mini Crossword is “SPECK.” According to Merriam-Webster, the word speck refers to “a very small amount,” which is a direct synonym for “tiny dot,” making it the perfect answer for the clue.
The word speck comes from the Old English word speca, meaning “a small particle or spot.”
‘Tiny dot’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
The word speck isn’t commonly used, making it hard to solve the clue. The clue also refers to a tiny dot, which is very cryptic in nature. However, if you’re like me and instantly thought about thinking about the small dot’s synonyms, you’d have solved the clue without any hurdles. I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 16) answers
Across
- 1A wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — CASE
- 5A Natural boundary between France and Italy — ALPS
- 6A Total displayed on a running app — MILES
- 7A Embattled mayor Adams — ERIC
- 8A Knowledgeable person hidden backward in “knowledge” — WONK
Down
- 1D Capital city on the Nile River — CAIRO
- 2D Aggressive poker bet — ALL IN
- 3D Tiny dot — SPECK
- 4D Suffix with steward or host — ESS
- 6D Kitten’s cry — MEW
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Are the NYT Mini Crossword word games pushing your limits? Sharpen your skills with other traditional puzzles like the LA Times and Washington Post. You can also switch it up and try your hand at the Strands and Spelling Bee—fantastic options to enhance your vocabulary.
Published: Oct 16, 2024 08:05 am