‘Natural boundary between France and Italy’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever visited the borders of the European countries? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Natural boundary between France and Italy,” tests your geographical knowledge of Europe’s natural landforms and one of its iconic tourist destinations.

Do you need a boost with today’s NYT Mini Crossword? Our hints and solutions will help you breeze through the puzzle.

‘Natural boundary between France and Italy’ NYT Oct. 16 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Snowy tops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer represents a snowy place where the traditional style of singing called Yodeling is often associated with the native people.

The four-letter solution is the name of the mountain range that houses Mont Blanc as its highest peak. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “A.”

It starts with the letter “A.” Hint 4: The solution is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors who come to ski, hike, and mountaineer.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to five across in the Oct. 16 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ALPS.” The Alps are short for the Alpine mountain range, which spans eight European countries, including France and Italy. This natural boundary is significant in geography and history, as it has influenced travel, trade, and defense strategies for centuries.

DID YOU KNOW? Because of their abundant rivers and elevation differences, the Alps are a major source of hydroelectric power, irrigation, and drinking water for many European countries.

‘Natural boundary between France and Italy’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I haven’t visited Europe, but I’m very familiar with the Alps mountain range due to my knowledge of geography. So, while solving the crossword, I immediately got it after revealing one of its letters. However, if you’re not familiar with the Alps, this clue might be very difficult to solve, even though it’s one of the most popular mountain ranges in the world. I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 16) answers

Across

1A wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — CASE

wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE 5A Natural boundary between France and Italy — ALPS

Natural boundary between France and Italy 6A Total displayed on a running app — MILES

Total displayed on a running app 7A Embattled mayor Adams — ERIC

Embattled mayor Adams 8A Knowledgeable person hidden backward in “knowledge” — WONK

Down

1D Capital city on the Nile River — CAIRO

Capital city on the Nile River 2D Aggressive poker bet — ALL IN

Aggressive poker bet 3D Tiny dot — SPECK

Tiny dot 4D Suffix with steward or host — ESS

Suffix with steward or host 6D Kitten’s cry — MEW

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a tough nut to crack, the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles are a great challenge to diversify your morning word games. You can also try out Strands and Spelling Bee to enhance your vocabulary.

