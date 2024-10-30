Forgot password
‘Sidestep’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

Here is the answer to the “Sidestep” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Have you ever intentionally avoided being a part of a plan with your friends? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Sidestep.”

Don’t let today’s NYT Mini Crossword hold you back—check out our hints and answers to breeze through the word game. 

‘Sidestep’ NYT Oct. 30 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the sidestep clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Avoid that. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something people often do when trying to avoid responsibility or blame.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution means to dodge or escape something.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 4: The solution in sports is something you could do to avoid being tackled or hit.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 30 New York Times Mini Crossword is “EVADE.” The clue “sidestep” is a simple synonym for the word evade, which means the same thing and fits perfectly to the clue’s meaning.

DID YOU KNOW?

Evade is often used in legal contexts, like tax evasion.

‘Sidestep’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Among the other clues in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, this was one of the easiest to solve as it is a direct synonym to the clue. However, if you struggled with the synonyms of the clue, it might have been tougher for you to solve. So, I’d give it a two out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 30) answers

Across

  • 1A Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — GOTH
  • 5A Grade boost after a tough test — CURVE
  • 6A “___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) — HAGAR
  • 7A Sidestep — EVADE
  • 8A Ceiling spinners — FANS

Down

  • 1D Green-and-pink tropical fruit — GUAVA
  • 2D “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — ORGAN
  • 3D Commercials during shows — TV ADS
  • 4D “Take this” — HERE
  • 5D “I refer to everybody as ‘___’ because it’s a sign of respect” (line from “The Bear”) — CHEF

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like too much of a brainbuster, you can sharpen your wits with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. If you can also try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great options to enhance your vocabulary.

