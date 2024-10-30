Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Someone watching a TV and a TV playing an ad by the Commercials during shows clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Commercials during shows’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the three down "Commercials during shows" hint on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 08:20 am

There’s nothing worse than enjoying your favorite show only to have it relentlessly interrupted by pesky commercials. But what exactly are those “Commercials during shows” called? You need to answer this exact question to solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

Recommended Videos

The solution for this clue is rather tricky to solve on your own, so here are some hints and the answer to help you solve the “Commercials during shows” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Commercials during shows’ Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Commercials during shows clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You need a five-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The solution is technically two words.
  • Hint 2: It ends with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 3: Another word for “PROMOTION.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “T.”

Stop right here because I’m about to reveal the solution to this clue.

‘Commercials during shows’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Commercials during shows” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword is “TV ADS,” stylized as “TVADS,” to fit this puzzle. TVADS is a shortened way of saying “Television advertisements,” which are commercials shown throughout TV shows.

‘Commercials during shows’ clue difficulty rating

Clues that are secretly two words rather than one are always trickier to solve since you’ll generally try to guess one full word rather than two. This makes the “Commercials during shows” hint a rather tough one to complete.

I think “ADS” is an easy word to come up with for this hint, but it only fits if you discover that you need to put “TV” in front of it, which isn’t an easy realization to make on your own. This makes the “Commercials during shows” clue harder than the average one you’ll come across, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — GOTH
  • 5A Grade boost after a tough test — CURVE
  • 6A “___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) — HAGAR
  • 7A Sidestep — EVADE
  • 8A Ceiling spinners — FANS

Down

  • 1D Green-and-pink tropical fruit — GUAVA
  • 2D “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — ORGAN
  • 3D Commercials during shows — TVADS
  • 4D “Take this”— HERE
  • 5D “I refer to everybody as ‘___’ because it’s a sign of respect” (line from “The Bear”) — CHEF

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

While you wait for the next NYT Mini Crossword to drop, there are plenty of other word games like it worth playing. You might enjoy the crosswords over at the LA Times and the Washington Post since they’re decently similar to this one. If you’d rather try something else, Strands and Spelling Bee are unique word games with a twist.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter