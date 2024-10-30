Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A collection of tests and a person holding a test with a 100 on it by the Grade boost after a tough test clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Grade boost after a tough test’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the five across "Grade boost after a tough test" hint on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 07:33 am

Taking a hard test can be pretty daunting, and if you’re not confident in the results, you may be hoping for a “Grade boost after a tough test.” There’s a specific word for this instance and today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover it.

Recommended Videos

This is an essential clue to solve if you’re hoping to complete the entire puzzle, so here are some hints and the official answer to the “Grade boost after a tough test” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Grade boost after a tough test’ Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Grade boost after a tough test clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 2: There’s a steep learning _____ to mastering the game.
  • Hint 3: Another word for “BEND.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “C.”

It’s time to reveal the answer, so don’t proceed until you’re ready to solve this one.

‘Grade boost after a tough test’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Grade boost after a tough test” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword is “CURVE.” This word usually refers to a bend or turn in a line, but in the context of this clue, it’s referencing a test that has been adjusted on a “CURVE” so that the scores are more evenly distributed. This is usually done when the entire class struggles on a test and the scores are overall fairly low.

‘Grade boost after a tough test’ clue difficulty rating

I got the answer for the “Grade boost after a tough test” clue right away, but I think this can be a decently tough one if you’re unfamiliar with the “CURVE” test system. This can be especially tricky if you haven’t taken a test in a while or if this system hasn’t ever altered the tests you have taken.

I don’t think this is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen overall, but it’s also not the easiest. With this in mind, I’m giving this one a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere around the middle.

All Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — GOTH
  • 5A Grade boost after a tough test — CURVE
  • 6A “___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) — HAGAR
  • 7A Sidestep — EVADE
  • 8A Ceiling spinners — FANS

Down

  • 1D Green-and-pink tropical fruit — GUAVA
  • 2D “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — ORGAN
  • 3D Commercials during shows — TVADS
  • 4D “Take this”— HERE
  • 5D “I refer to everybody as ‘___’ because it’s a sign of respect” (line from “The Bear”) — CHEF

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for more word games after completing the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword, head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post next. If you’d rather try something different, you can work through the puzzles with Strands and Spelling Bee. You’ve got plenty of great options to choose from.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter