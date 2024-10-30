‘Grade boost after a tough test’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

Taking a hard test can be pretty daunting, and if you’re not confident in the results, you may be hoping for a “Grade boost after a tough test.” There’s a specific word for this instance and today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover it.

This is an essential clue to solve if you’re hoping to complete the entire puzzle, so here are some hints and the official answer to the “Grade boost after a tough test” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Grade boost after a tough test’ Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”

It ends with the letter “E.” Hint 2: There’s a steep learning _____ to mastering the game.

There’s a steep learning _____ to mastering the game. Hint 3: Another word for “BEND.”

Another word for “BEND.” Hint 4: It starts with the letter “C.”

It’s time to reveal the answer, so don’t proceed until you’re ready to solve this one.

‘Grade boost after a tough test’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Grade boost after a tough test” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword is “CURVE.” This word usually refers to a bend or turn in a line, but in the context of this clue, it’s referencing a test that has been adjusted on a “CURVE” so that the scores are more evenly distributed. This is usually done when the entire class struggles on a test and the scores are overall fairly low.

‘Grade boost after a tough test’ clue difficulty rating

I got the answer for the “Grade boost after a tough test” clue right away, but I think this can be a decently tough one if you’re unfamiliar with the “CURVE” test system. This can be especially tricky if you haven’t taken a test in a while or if this system hasn’t ever altered the tests you have taken.

I don’t think this is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen overall, but it’s also not the easiest. With this in mind, I’m giving this one a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere around the middle.

All Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — GOTH

Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — 5A Grade boost after a tough test — CURVE

Grade boost after a tough test — 6A “___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) — HAGAR

“___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) — 7A Sidestep — EVADE

Sidestep — 8A Ceiling spinners — FANS

Down

1D Green-and-pink tropical fruit — GUAVA

Green-and-pink tropical fruit — 2D “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — ORGAN

“Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — 3D Commercials during shows — TVADS

Commercials during shows — 4D “Take this”— HERE

“Take this”— 5D “I refer to everybody as ‘___’ because it’s a sign of respect” (line from “The Bear”) — CHEF

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for more word games after completing the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword, head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post next. If you’d rather try something different, you can work through the puzzles with Strands and Spelling Bee. You’ve got plenty of great options to choose from.

