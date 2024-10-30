‘Green-and-pink tropical fruit’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

Who likes fruit? I love fruit. Strawberries, apples, bananas, juicy mangoes—there are endless options. Apparently, fruit isn’t as good for you as some people make out (it has a ton of sugar), but that won’t stop me from chowing down on it whenever I get the chance. But what about a green and pink tropical fruit? Read on for clues and the answer to today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

“Green-and-pink tropical fruit” Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword hints



One down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Green on the outside, pink in the middle (sometimes).

Green on the outside, pink in the middle (sometimes). Hint 2: It originated from somewhere around Mexico.

It originated from somewhere around Mexico. Hint 3: There are many types, including white, red, and “apple.”

There are many types, including white, red, and “apple.” Hint 4: It starts with the letter “G.”

Stop right there. I’m about to reveal the answer to today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue.

“Green-and-pink tropical fruit” NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Green-and-pink tropical fruit” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “GUAVA.” A guava is a type of fruit commonly found in tropical regions. Although they’re typically green on the outside and pink inside, they come in several variants. They’re sweet and creamy-tasting, and I’m personally a big fan.

“Green-and-pink tropical fruit” clue difficulty rating

I actually struggled with this clue. I like guava, but I’ve only eaten the green and white variant of the fruit. I lived in Taiwan for several years and regularly ate this fruit. I imagine it tastes different from the pink variation (but I honestly have no idea). Maybe I’ll try the pink version one day.

I’m giving this clue a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale. There are only so many green and pink fruits.

All Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — GOTH

Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — 5A Grade boost after a tough test — CURVE

Grade boost after a tough test — 6A “___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) — HAGAR

“___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) 7A Sidestep — EVADE

Sidestep — 8A Ceiling spinners — FANS

Down

1D Green-and-pink tropical fruit — GUAVA

Green-and-pink tropical fruit — 2D “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — ORGAN

“Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — 3D Commercials during shows — TVADS

Commercials during shows — 4D “Take this” — HERE

“Take this” 5D “I refer to everybody as ‘___’ because it’s a sign of respect” (line from “The Bear”) — CHEF

