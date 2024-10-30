‘Green-and-pink tropical fruit’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

Who likes fruit? I love fruit. Strawberries, apples, bananas, juicy mangoes—there are endless options. Apparently, fruit isn’t as good for you as some people make out (it has a ton of sugar), but that won’t stop me from chowing down on it whenever I get the chance. But what about a green and pink tropical fruit? Read on for clues and the answer to today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
“Green-and-pink tropical fruit” Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: Green on the outside, pink in the middle (sometimes).
- Hint 2: It originated from somewhere around Mexico.
- Hint 3: There are many types, including white, red, and “apple.”
- Hint 4: It starts with the letter “G.”
Stop right there. I’m about to reveal the answer to today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue.
“Green-and-pink tropical fruit” NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Green-and-pink tropical fruit” clue on the Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “GUAVA.” A guava is a type of fruit commonly found in tropical regions. Although they’re typically green on the outside and pink inside, they come in several variants. They’re sweet and creamy-tasting, and I’m personally a big fan.
“Green-and-pink tropical fruit” clue difficulty rating
I actually struggled with this clue. I like guava, but I’ve only eaten the green and white variant of the fruit. I lived in Taiwan for several years and regularly ate this fruit. I imagine it tastes different from the pink variation (but I honestly have no idea). Maybe I’ll try the pink version one day.
I’m giving this clue a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale. There are only so many green and pink fruits.
All Oct. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick — GOTH
- 5A Grade boost after a tough test — CURVE
- 6A “___ the Horrible” (classic comic strip) — HAGAR
- 7A Sidestep — EVADE
- 8A Ceiling spinners — FANS
Down
- 1D Green-and-pink tropical fruit — GUAVA
- 2D “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument — ORGAN
- 3D Commercials during shows — TVADS
- 4D “Take this”— HERE
- 5D “I refer to everybody as ‘___’ because it’s a sign of respect” (line from “The Bear”) — CHEF
Published: Oct 30, 2024 04:57 am