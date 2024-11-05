‘Portly-sounding beer’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

It’s probably too early for a trip to the bar, but the “Portly-sounding beer” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword does require you to come up with a specific type of beer you could find at one. This is a tough clue to solve, so you might need some assistance.

The “Portly-sounding beer” clue is pretty clever, so if you are stumped and unable to progress further on this puzzle because of it, here are some hints and the official solution to help you solve this one.

‘Portly-sounding beer’ Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need a five-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”

It ends with the letter “T.” Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “TOUTS.”

An anagram for this word is “TOUTS.” Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”

It starts with the letter “S.” Hint 4: It rhymes with “TROUT.”

Whether or not you’re feeling up for a drink, it’s time to reveal the solution for this one, so prepare your best guess before moving on.

‘Portly-sounding beer’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Portly-sounding beer” clue on the Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “STOUT.” This word refers to a dark and strong beer that’s made with malt or barley. The “Portly” part of this clue refers to the definition of this word which generally means having a stout or plump body.

‘Portly-sounding beer’ clue difficulty rating

I’m not the most familiar with different types of beer, but I could still name many different kinds, and “STOUT” wouldn’t be one I’d ever think to guess here. It’s usually brand names that most people know when it comes to beer rather than the specific type, so this clue can be a bit tough to solve unless you’re familiar with this term.

I think this clue is a bit trickier to solve than most of the other ones you come across on the NYT Mini Crossword. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Portly-sounding beer” hint a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A “More ___ you’ll ever know” — THAN

“More ___ you’ll ever know” 5A Divine favor, in Christianity — GRACE

Divine favor, in Christianity 6A Sisters who might be sitters — AUNTS

Sisters who might be sitters 7A Portly-sounding beer — STOUT

Portly-sounding beer 8A Cool and stylish — ARMS

Down

1D “The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace — TRUTH

“The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace 2D Capital of Vietnam — HANOI

Capital of Vietnam 3D Misbehave — ACT UP

Misbehave 4D Prepare for a new baby, say — NEST

Prepare for a new baby, say 5D Fuel for some stoves — GAS

