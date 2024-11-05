Forgot password
The Captial of Vietnam clue by the Vietnam flag and name for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
‘Capital of Vietnam’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the two down "Capital of Vietnam" hint on the Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 08:42 am

Capital cities are the hubs of major areas throughout the world, and there are lots of them. There’s a good chance you’re not familiar with all of them, so solving the “Capital of Vietnam” clue might be tricky.

If this one is stopping you from progressing, here are some hints and the official solution to help you solve the “Capital of Vietnam” clue on the Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Capital of Vietnam’ Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Capital of Vietnam clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The name of this location is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with the letter “H.”
  • Hint 2: The name of this location means “the land between rivers” or “the city in the river.”
  • Hint 3: It’s located along the Red River.
  • Hint 4: It ends with the letter “I.”

It’s time to reveal the answer, so don’t read on until you’re ready to solve this one.

‘Capital of Vietnam’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Capital of Vietnam” clue on the Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword is “HANOI.” This is the “Capital of Vietnam” located in the northern region of Vietnam along the Red River.

‘Capital of Vietnam’ clue difficulty rating

Whether this clue is easy or hard ultimately comes down to your knowledge of capital cities. Since there are so many capitals around the world, I think there’s a good chance most of us aren’t familiar with them all, including this one.

This clue is certainly a bit on the tougher side because of this, so I’m giving the “Capital of Vietnam” hint a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A “More ___ you’ll ever know” — THAN
  • 5A Divine favor, in Christianity — GRACE
  • 6A Sisters who might be sitters — AUNTS
  • 7A Portly-sounding beer — STOUT
  • 8A Cool and stylish — ARMS

Down

  • 1D “The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace — TRUTH
  • 2D Capital of Vietnam — HANOI
  • 3D Misbehave — ACT UP
  • 4D Prepare for a new baby, say — NEST
  • 5D Fuel for some stoves — GAS

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re seeking more word games worth solving after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The right one for you depends on what you’re looking for in your next puzzle.

For more crosswords packed with fresh clues to solve, head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post. If you’re looking for something different, consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee since both of these word games have unique premises.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
