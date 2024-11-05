‘Capital of Vietnam’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Capital cities are the hubs of major areas throughout the world, and there are lots of them. There’s a good chance you’re not familiar with all of them, so solving the “Capital of Vietnam” clue might be tricky.

If this one is stopping you from progressing, here are some hints and the official solution to help you solve the “Capital of Vietnam” clue on the Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Capital of Vietnam’ Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The name of this location is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “H.”

It’s time to reveal the answer, so don’t read on until you’re ready to solve this one.

‘Capital of Vietnam’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Capital of Vietnam” clue on the Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword is “HANOI.” This is the “Capital of Vietnam” located in the northern region of Vietnam along the Red River.

‘Capital of Vietnam’ clue difficulty rating

Whether this clue is easy or hard ultimately comes down to your knowledge of capital cities. Since there are so many capitals around the world, I think there’s a good chance most of us aren’t familiar with them all, including this one.

This clue is certainly a bit on the tougher side because of this, so I’m giving the “Capital of Vietnam” hint a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 5 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A “More ___ you’ll ever know” — THAN

5A Divine favor, in Christianity — GRACE

6A Sisters who might be sitters — AUNTS

7A Portly-sounding beer — STOUT

8A Cool and stylish — ARMS

Down

1D “The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace — TRUTH

2D Capital of Vietnam — HANOI

Capital of Vietnam 3D Misbehave — ACT UP

4D Prepare for a new baby, say — NEST

5D Fuel for some stoves — GAS

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re seeking more word games worth solving after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The right one for you depends on what you’re looking for in your next puzzle.

For more crosswords packed with fresh clues to solve, head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post. If you’re looking for something different, consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee since both of these word games have unique premises.

