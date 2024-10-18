‘Packers make picks in it, for short’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

It still shocks me sometimes that not everyone cares about sports like I do. I grew up watching all leagues and teams, and some people don’t have a care in the world.
And those people are likely some who are struggling with one of today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle clues for one across, “Packers make picks in it, for short.” For the uninitiated, this clue sounds like complete nonsense. But we’ve got all the info you need.
‘Packers make picks in it’ NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”
- Hint 2: It’s an abbreviation for several words.
- Hint 3: It’s often seen on Sundays.
- Hint 4: One of the most popular sports leagues in the world.
Ready to make your guess? If not, stop scrolling now, because the answer is below.
‘Packers make picks in it’ NYT Mini answer
The answer for the Oct. 18 NYT Mini for one across is “NFL.” Are you ready for some football? Fans of the Green Bay Packers always are, and that team plays in the National Football League, or NFL for short.
The Packers make “picks” in the NFL, which is a nickname for an interception, which is what it’s called when a quarterback’s pass is caught by the opposing team. If you get “picked off” as a quarterback, you may be finding a seat on the bench soon.
All Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Packers make picks in it, for short — NFL
- 4A Slow _ (South Asian primate) — LORIS
- 6A The “S” of N.Y.S.E — STOCK
- 7A Like twilight — DUSKY
- 8A Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 in a single N.B.A game: Abbr. — PTS
Down
- 1D Still sleeping — NOTUP
- 2D “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — FROST
- 3D Dog kisses — LICKS
- 4D Trippy drug — LSD
- 5D The air up there — SKY
Other games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Oct 18, 2024 10:09 am