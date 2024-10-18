Image Credit: Bethesda
Category:
Word Games

‘Packers make picks in it, for short’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

A what makes a who? In where? This three-letter clue shouldn't be as confusing as it is, but here we are. Let's touch down for some hints.
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 10:09 am

It still shocks me sometimes that not everyone cares about sports like I do. I grew up watching all leagues and teams, and some people don’t have a care in the world.

And those people are likely some who are struggling with one of today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle clues for one across, “Packers make picks in it, for short.” For the uninitiated, this clue sounds like complete nonsense. But we’ve got all the info you need.

‘Packers make picks in it’ NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

NYT Mini Crossword Oct. 18 'Packers make picks in it' puzzle
It depends on what you’re packing! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”
  • Hint 2: It’s an abbreviation for several words.
  • Hint 3: It’s often seen on Sundays.
  • Hint 4: One of the most popular sports leagues in the world.

Ready to make your guess? If not, stop scrolling now, because the answer is below.

‘Packers make picks in it’ NYT Mini answer

The answer for the Oct. 18 NYT Mini for one across is “NFL.” Are you ready for some football? Fans of the Green Bay Packers always are, and that team plays in the National Football League, or NFL for short.

The Packers make “picks” in the NFL, which is a nickname for an interception, which is what it’s called when a quarterback’s pass is caught by the opposing team. If you get “picked off” as a quarterback, you may be finding a seat on the bench soon.

All Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

Other games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more word games worth completing after finishing the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, you might enjoy heading over to the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Both of these are fairly similar crosswords to this one. You also might consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re looking for some different types of puzzles to complete.

Author
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
