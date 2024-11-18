‘Jokey suffix with best’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

One of the toughest clues on today’s NYT Mini Crossword tasks you with uncovering a suffix rather than a full word. The “Jokey suffix with best” clue is pretty difficult to solve, especially if it’s been a while since you worked with or thought about suffixes.
Solving this one isn’t easy, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Jokey suffix with best” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
‘Jokey suffix with best’ Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”
- Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “SET.”
- Hint 3: Eastern Standard Time Zone.
- Hint 4: An abbreviation for “ESTIMATE” or “ESTIMATED.”
Are you ready to solve this clue? I’m going to reveal the answer now.
‘Jokey suffix with best’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Jokey suffix with best” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword is “EST.” The word “BEST” ends with the suffix “EST,” making it the collection for this clue.
‘Jokey suffix with best’ clue difficulty rating
Since most people don’t regularly work with or think about suffixes, solving the “Jokey suffix with best” clue can be quite tough. It’s also a tough one since the answer isn’t actually a word and instead is a collection of letters you add to a word to change the meaning.
This is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword and I can’t see it getting much harder than this. With this in mind, I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating.
All Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE
- 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES
- 7A Beginning — ONSET
- 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR
- 9A Make an attempt — TRY
Down
- 1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT
- 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER
- 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY
- 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER
- 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST
