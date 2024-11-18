‘Jokey suffix with best’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

One of the toughest clues on today’s NYT Mini Crossword tasks you with uncovering a suffix rather than a full word. The “Jokey suffix with best” clue is pretty difficult to solve, especially if it’s been a while since you worked with or thought about suffixes.

Solving this one isn’t easy, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Jokey suffix with best” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Jokey suffix with best’ Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The answer is a very short three-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”

Hint 2: An anagram for this word is "SET."

Hint 3: Eastern Standard Time Zone.

Hint 4: An abbreviation for "ESTIMATE" or "ESTIMATED."

Are you ready to solve this clue? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Jokey suffix with best’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Jokey suffix with best” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword is “EST.” The word “BEST” ends with the suffix “EST,” making it the collection for this clue.

‘Jokey suffix with best’ clue difficulty rating

Since most people don’t regularly work with or think about suffixes, solving the “Jokey suffix with best” clue can be quite tough. It’s also a tough one since the answer isn’t actually a word and instead is a collection of letters you add to a word to change the meaning.

This is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword and I can’t see it getting much harder than this. With this in mind, I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE

6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES

7A Beginning — ONSET

8A Backup camera's place on a car — REAR

9A Make an attempt — TRY

Down

1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT

2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER

3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY

4D Make a sudden turn — VEER

5D Jokey suffix with best — EST

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

For more word game fun, you might enjoy working through the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Both of these options are fairly similar to the NYT Mini Crossword which means they have plenty of fresh clues waiting to be solved. You also might enjoy Strands or Spelling Bee if you’re looking to mix things up and try something different.

