Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A person laughing and a person thinking while looking at puzzle pieces by the Jokey suffix with best clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Jokey suffix with best’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the five down "Jokey suffix with best" clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 09:23 am

One of the toughest clues on today’s NYT Mini Crossword tasks you with uncovering a suffix rather than a full word. The “Jokey suffix with best” clue is pretty difficult to solve, especially if it’s been a while since you worked with or thought about suffixes.

Recommended Videos

Solving this one isn’t easy, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Jokey suffix with best” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Jokey suffix with best’ Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Jokey suffix with best clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The answer is a very short three-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “SET.”
  • Hint 3: Eastern Standard Time Zone.
  • Hint 4: An abbreviation for “ESTIMATE” or “ESTIMATED.”

Are you ready to solve this clue? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Jokey suffix with best’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Jokey suffix with best” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword is “EST.” The word “BEST” ends with the suffix “EST,” making it the collection for this clue.

‘Jokey suffix with best’ clue difficulty rating

Since most people don’t regularly work with or think about suffixes, solving the “Jokey suffix with best” clue can be quite tough. It’s also a tough one since the answer isn’t actually a word and instead is a collection of letters you add to a word to change the meaning.

This is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword and I can’t see it getting much harder than this. With this in mind, I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE 
  • 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES
  • 7A Beginning — ONSET
  • 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR
  • 9A Make an attempt — TRY

Down

  • 1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT
  • 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER
  • 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY
  • 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER
  • 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

For more word game fun, you might enjoy working through the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Both of these options are fairly similar to the NYT Mini Crossword which means they have plenty of fresh clues waiting to be solved. You also might enjoy Strands or Spelling Bee if you’re looking to mix things up and try something different.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter