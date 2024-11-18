‘Stuff in a printer cartridge’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Do you ever use printers to print out posters of your favorite icons? I have posters of films, games, and anime in my room. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Stuff in a printer cartridge,” asks you to find the most crucial part of these modern printers which produces high-quality results.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues put up a strong challenge, you can use our hints and answers to find the perfect solution, solving the word game.

“Stuff in a printer cartridge” NYT Nov. 18 Mini Crossword hints and answer

It’s a fine powder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to two down in the Nov. 18 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TONER.” The toner refers to the material found inside a cartridge in laser printers, which fits perfectly with the clue. It’s distinct from ink, which is liquid and used in inkjet printers.

DID YOU KNOW? Toner lasts much longer than liquid ink and prints more pages per cartridge, making it ideal for high-volume printing. It is because toner is a dry powder that doesn’t evaporate like liquid ink, preventing waste.

‘Stuff in a printer cartridge’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

While solving the clue, my first thought was ink, the most common and affordable cartridge material I know. But the answer takes a modern approach. I had to solve the crossword to understand it was talking about the laser printer toner, a fine powder used to make some stunning designs on paper using heat.

If you’re unfamiliar with different types of printers, you might find this clue difficult to solve, and you’ll need to solve the rest of the crossword to find the answer. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 18) answers

Across

1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE

___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES

Parts of irrigation systems 7A Beginning — ONSET

Beginning 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR

Backup camera’s place on a car 9A Make an attempt — TRY

Down

1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT

Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER

Stuff in a printer cartridge 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY

Common kind of test for a literature class 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER

Make a sudden turn 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games puzzle you, you can turn toward the LA Times and Washington Post to strengthen your problem-solving game. You can also bring a refreshing twist to your table and try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great alternatives to spice up your vocabulary.

