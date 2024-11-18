‘Stuff in a printer cartridge’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Do you ever use printers to print out posters of your favorite icons? I have posters of films, games, and anime in my room. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Stuff in a printer cartridge,” asks you to find the most crucial part of these modern printers which produces high-quality results.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues put up a strong challenge, you can use our hints and answers to find the perfect solution, solving the word game.
“Stuff in a printer cartridge” NYT Nov. 18 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is that powder sticks to paper using heat during printing.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is what laser printers use instead of liquid ink.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “T.”
- Hint 4: The solution is also present in a skincare routine.
It’s time to reveal the answer.
The answer to two down in the Nov. 18 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TONER.” The toner refers to the material found inside a cartridge in laser printers, which fits perfectly with the clue. It’s distinct from ink, which is liquid and used in inkjet printers.
Toner lasts much longer than liquid ink and prints more pages per cartridge, making it ideal for high-volume printing. It is because toner is a dry powder that doesn’t evaporate like liquid ink, preventing waste.
‘Stuff in a printer cartridge’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
While solving the clue, my first thought was ink, the most common and affordable cartridge material I know. But the answer takes a modern approach. I had to solve the crossword to understand it was talking about the laser printer toner, a fine powder used to make some stunning designs on paper using heat.
If you’re unfamiliar with different types of printers, you might find this clue difficult to solve, and you’ll need to solve the rest of the crossword to find the answer. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 18) answers
Across
- 1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE
- 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES
- 7A Beginning — ONSET
- 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR
- 9A Make an attempt — TRY
Down
- 1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT
- 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER
- 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY
- 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER
- 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If the NYT Mini Crossword word games puzzle you, you can turn toward the LA Times and Washington Post to strengthen your problem-solving game. You can also bring a refreshing twist to your table and try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great alternatives to spice up your vocabulary.
Published: Nov 18, 2024 06:35 am