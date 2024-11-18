‘Make a sudden turn’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Sometimes, you might miss where you’re trying to go, so you may need to try and “Make a sudden turn” to get back on the right track. But what singular word can you use to describe this process? You need the answer to solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
If this clue has you stumped, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Make a sudden turn” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
‘Make a sudden turn’ Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “R.”
- Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “EVER.”
- Hint 3: It rhymes with “BEER” and “NEAR.”
- Hint 4: It starts with the letter “V.”
I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read further until you’re ready to solve this one.
‘Make a sudden turn’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Make a sudden turn” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “VEER.” This word means suddenly changing direction or course, like making an unexpected turn.
‘Make a sudden turn’ clue difficulty rating
“VEER” isn’t a super common word and it’s also a decently tricky one to arrive at with the given clue. There are many more commonly used synonyms for turn you might think of instead, which means uncovering the solution here is rather tough. It’s also a pretty difficult word to guess even if you have a few other clues filled in.
This is certainly one of the tougher clues you’ll face on the NYT Mini Crossword, so I’m giving this one a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s more difficult than the average hint, but not among the hardest ones I’ve seen.
All Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE
- 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES
- 7A Beginning — ONSET
- 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR
- 9A Make an attempt — TRY
Down
- 1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT
- 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER
- 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY
- 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER
- 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST
Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If you’re up for it, there are lots of other great word games worth tackling next. For more crossword fun, consider trying the LA Times and the Washington Post. If you’d rather try a new kind of challenge, you might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee instead.
Published: Nov 18, 2024 08:44 am