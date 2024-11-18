‘Make a sudden turn’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Sometimes, you might miss where you’re trying to go, so you may need to try and “Make a sudden turn” to get back on the right track. But what singular word can you use to describe this process? You need the answer to solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

If this clue has you stumped, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Make a sudden turn” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Make a sudden turn’ Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “R.”

It ends with the letter “R.” Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “EVER.”

An anagram for this word is “EVER.” Hint 3: It rhymes with “BEER” and “NEAR.”

It rhymes with “BEER” and “NEAR.” Hint 4: It starts with the letter “V.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read further until you’re ready to solve this one.

‘Make a sudden turn’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Make a sudden turn” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “VEER.” This word means suddenly changing direction or course, like making an unexpected turn.

‘Make a sudden turn’ clue difficulty rating

“VEER” isn’t a super common word and it’s also a decently tricky one to arrive at with the given clue. There are many more commonly used synonyms for turn you might think of instead, which means uncovering the solution here is rather tough. It’s also a pretty difficult word to guess even if you have a few other clues filled in.

This is certainly one of the tougher clues you’ll face on the NYT Mini Crossword, so I’m giving this one a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s more difficult than the average hint, but not among the hardest ones I’ve seen.

All Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE

___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES

Parts of irrigation systems 7A Beginning — ONSET

Beginning 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR

Backup camera’s place on a car 9A Make an attempt — TRY

Down

1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT

Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER

Stuff in a printer cartridge 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY

Common kind of test for a literature class 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER

Make a sudden turn 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

