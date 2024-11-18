Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A turn symbol and a person in a car making a turn by the Make a sudden turn clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Make a sudden turn’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the four down "Make a sudden turn" clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 08:44 am

Sometimes, you might miss where you’re trying to go, so you may need to try and “Make a sudden turn” to get back on the right track. But what singular word can you use to describe this process? You need the answer to solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Recommended Videos

If this clue has you stumped, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Make a sudden turn” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Make a sudden turn’ Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Make a sudden turn clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “R.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “EVER.”
  • Hint 3: It rhymes with “BEER” and “NEAR.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “V.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read further until you’re ready to solve this one.

‘Make a sudden turn’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Make a sudden turn” clue on the Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “VEER.” This word means suddenly changing direction or course, like making an unexpected turn.

‘Make a sudden turn’ clue difficulty rating

“VEER” isn’t a super common word and it’s also a decently tricky one to arrive at with the given clue. There are many more commonly used synonyms for turn you might think of instead, which means uncovering the solution here is rather tough. It’s also a pretty difficult word to guess even if you have a few other clues filled in.

This is certainly one of the tougher clues you’ll face on the NYT Mini Crossword, so I’m giving this one a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s more difficult than the average hint, but not among the hardest ones I’ve seen.

All Nov. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE 
  • 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES
  • 7A Beginning — ONSET
  • 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR
  • 9A Make an attempt — TRY

Down

  • 1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT
  • 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER
  • 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY
  • 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER
  • 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for it, there are lots of other great word games worth tackling next. For more crossword fun, consider trying the LA Times and the Washington Post. If you’d rather try a new kind of challenge, you might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin