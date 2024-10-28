Forgot password
Two lightbulbs by the Emitting light clue for the NYT MIni Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Emitted light’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the three down "Emitted light" hint on the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 28, 2024 07:19 am

Although there are many unique types of light sources throughout the world, they’re all united by their ability to provide light. The “Emitted light” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle challenges you to uncover a specific word relating to this function in all types of light sources.

Recommended Videos

You’ve got a full crossword puzzle to solve, so you may need some assistance completing this one if it has you stumped. Here are some hints and the official solution for the “Emitted light” clue on the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Emitted light’ Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Emitted light clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “HONES.”
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 4: Past tense for the word “SHINE.”

Are you ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now, so prepare your best guess before reading on.

‘Emitted light’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Emitted light” clue on the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SHONE.” This is the past tense of the word “SHINE” and refers to any type of light source that emits a bright light.

‘Emitted light’ clue difficulty rating

There are lots of different light-related words, so uncovering the right one for the “Emitted light” clue can be a bit tricky. This isn’t one of the overall toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s also not one of the easiest.

With this in mind, I’m giving this clue a three out of five difficulty rating. It’s not overly tricky, but it’s also not an easy one to get right away so I think it falls somewhere in the middle difficulty-wise.

All Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP
  • 5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER
  • 7A Material for a mason — STONE
  • 8A Due used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA
  • 9A Animal on an “Xing” sign — DEER

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Looking for more word games like the NYT Mini Crossword to complete? You may enjoy working through the LA Times and the Washington Post next. These options are fairly similar to the NYT Mini, so if you’re eager for more clues to solve, these are the best options for you. If you’re feeling a bit adventurous and up for tackling something new, consider visiting Strands and Spelling Bee instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter