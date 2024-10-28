‘Emitted light’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Although there are many unique types of light sources throughout the world, they’re all united by their ability to provide light. The “Emitted light” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle challenges you to uncover a specific word relating to this function in all types of light sources.

You’ve got a full crossword puzzle to solve, so you may need some assistance completing this one if it has you stumped. Here are some hints and the official solution for the “Emitted light” clue on the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Emitted light’ Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword hints

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”

It ends with the letter “E.” Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “HONES.”

An anagram for this word is “HONES.” Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”

It starts with the letter “S.” Hint 4: Past tense for the word “SHINE.”

Are you ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now, so prepare your best guess before reading on.

‘Emitted light’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Emitted light” clue on the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SHONE.” This is the past tense of the word “SHINE” and refers to any type of light source that emits a bright light.

‘Emitted light’ clue difficulty rating

There are lots of different light-related words, so uncovering the right one for the “Emitted light” clue can be a bit tricky. This isn’t one of the overall toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s also not one of the easiest.

With this in mind, I’m giving this clue a three out of five difficulty rating. It’s not overly tricky, but it’s also not an easy one to get right away so I think it falls somewhere in the middle difficulty-wise.

All Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP

[I’m SHOCKED!] — 5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER

Last multiple choice option, often — 7A Material for a mason — STONE

Material for a mason — 8A Due used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA

Due used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — 9A Animal on an “Xing” sign — DEER

Down

1D “Isn’t that something!” — GOSH

“Isn’t that something!” — 2D Tagged with an “@,” on social media — ATTED

Tagged with an “@,” on social media — 3D Emitted light — SHONE

Emitted light — 4D Tubular noodles — PENNE

Tubular noodles — 6D Backside — REAR

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Looking for more word games like the NYT Mini Crossword to complete? You may enjoy working through the LA Times and the Washington Post next. These options are fairly similar to the NYT Mini, so if you’re eager for more clues to solve, these are the best options for you. If you’re feeling a bit adventurous and up for tackling something new, consider visiting Strands and Spelling Bee instead.

