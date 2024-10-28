‘Tagged with an “@,” on social media’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Do you get annoyed by the frequent @followers or @highlight pings on Facebook? They fill up my notifications bar, and honestly, they make me want to unfriend my relatives. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Tagged with an “@” on social media,” asks you to find that action these people take that overloads your feed.

Recommended Videos

If you’re stuck on a clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to keep you moving and easily solve the word game.

‘Tagged with an “@,” on social media’ NYT Oct. 28 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Take a look at my post! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a short form of being tagged or mentioned with an @ symbol.

The answer is a short form of being tagged or mentioned with an @ symbol. Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a quick way to notify someone online using their handle.

The five-letter solution is a quick way to notify someone online using their handle. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “A.”

It starts with the letter “A.” Hint 4: The solution sounds like at followed by an action suffix.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to two down in the Oct. 28 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ATTED.” When using various social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram, when you tag someone, you often use the “@” symbol followed by their username to send them a notification for a particular post. This activity is informally referred to as being @-ed or, in a literal word, attend.

DID YOU KNOW? The modern use of @ became prominent in 1971 when Ray Tomlinson, a computer engineer, chose it to separate usernames from domain names in email addresses.

‘Tagged with an “@,” on social media’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The word atted is rarely used, so we wouldn’t blame you if you couldn’t get the answer right on your first try. However, when you tag someone using the @ symbol, you attract them to your post. That makes it a fairly simple task you might unconsciously do while sending memes to your friends and family. But this might be a tough solution if you’re not into technical lingo. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 28) answers

Across

1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP

[I’m SHOCKED!] 5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER

Last multiple choice option, often 7A Material for a mason — STONE

Material for a mason 8A Dye used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA

Dye used in many South Asian wedding celebrations 9A Animal on an “Xing” sign — DEER

Down

1D “Isn’t that something!” — GOSH

“Isn’t that something!” 2D Tagged with an “@,” on social media — ATTED

Tagged with an “@,” on social media 3D Emitted light — SHONE

Emitted light 4D Tubular noodles — PENNE

Tubular noodles 6D Backside — REAR

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games make you flustered, the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles can help you bounce back. If your relationship with crosswords is over, you can dive into Strands and Spelling Bee to enhance your vocabulary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy