Image Credit: Bethesda
The channel with Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Tune in exclusively on this channel.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 4, 2024 08:09 am

There are lots of channels with unique names, and most of them create their own original shows for you to enjoy. The “Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck'” clue on the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to name one such channel.

Unless you’re an avid watcher of these shows, this clue is a pretty tricky to solve. If you need some help finding the right answer, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck'” clue on the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck’ NYT Oct. 4 Mini Crossword hints

The Channel with 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'Below Deck' clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
There are lots of television channels to choose from, so this is a tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: Another way of saying “NICE GOING!”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “O.”
  • Hint 3: Another way of saying “WELL DONE.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “B.”

I’m going to reveal the solution now, so don’t read on until you’re ready to check your work.

Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck'” clue on the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “BRAVO.” This channel is referred to as both “BRAVO” and “BRAVO TV.” It airs a wide variety of shows including “Below Deck,” “Top Chef,” and several “The Real Housewives” variants.

Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck’ clue difficulty rating

The “Channel with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Below Deck'” clue is likely fairly easy if you watch “BRAVO” but quite difficult if you don’t. I’ve never watched anything on this channel, so solving this was tough.

This hint is certainly trickier than the average clue on the daily NYT Mini Crossword, but it isn’t one of the toughest overall, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores — GLOW
  • 5A Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck” — BRAVO
  • 6A Consumed — EATEN
  • 7A Really need a bath — STINK
  • 8A Change for a twenty — TENS

Down

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are lots of other great word games you can play once you finish today’s NYT Mini Crossword. If you want more clues to solve, you’ll likely enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post since both of these options are fairly similar puzzles to this one. You can also try something new by attempting Strands and Spelling Bee, which are word games with unique twists.

