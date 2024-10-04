‘Work email sign-off’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

You can say goodbye in many different ways, and the “Work email sign-off” clue on the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover one specific word for doing so. Since there are so many viable options, this can be a tricky clue to solve.

Recommended Videos

If you just can’t think of the right way to say goodbye, here are some hints and the official solution to help you complete the “Work email sign-off” clue on the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Work email sign-off’ NYT Oct. 4 Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”

It ends with the letter “T.” Hint 2: Another word for “FINEST” and “GREATEST.”

Another word for “FINEST” and “GREATEST.” Hint 3: An anagram for this word is “BETS.”

An anagram for this word is “BETS.” Hint 4: I wish you the “____.”

It’s time to reveal the answer, so don’t proceed until you’re ready to solve this clue.

‘Work email sign-off’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clue “Work email sign-off” is “BEST.” This is one of many ways to end an email, and your name usually follows it. “BEST” can be used in place of other words like “SINCERELY” and “REGARDS” to bring your email to a conclusion.

‘Work email sign-off’ clue difficulty rating

There are so many different ways you can end an email, so finding the right one based on the “Work email sign-off” clue is \tricky. The solution itself isn’t a tough word, but narrowing it down to the right one isn’t easy.

I don’t think this is one of the absolute toughest hints I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword, but it’s certainly more difficult than the average one. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Work email sign-off” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores — GLOW

What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores — 5A Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck” — BRAVO

Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck” — 6A Consumed — EATEN

Consumed — 7A Really need a bath — STINK

Really need a bath — 8A Change for a twenty — TENS

Down

1D Storm drain cover — GRATE

Storm drain cover — 2D “Et tu, Brute?” language — LATIN

“Et tu, Brute?” language — 3D Bakery fixtures — OVENS

Bakery fixtures — 4D Stats or policy nerd — WONK

Stats or policy nerd — 5D Work email sign-off — BEST

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Once you complete the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword, you can move on to working on other word games. There are many great options, but I suggest starting with the LA Times and the Washington Post if you’re looking for more simple crossword fun. Strands and Spelling Bee are also great options if you want to try something different.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy