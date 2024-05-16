Warframe Scattered Justice Mod – how to get and use it

Equippable Weapon Augment mods in Warframe can add some extra bang for your buck. One very interesting option is Scattered Justice, which has become quite attractive to players after recent changes.

For a long time, the Warframe developers feared the combo of the Kuva Hek and the Scattered Justice mod so much that we couldn’t combine them despite it being exclusive to the Hek family of weapons. At the time, they felt that this combo would become dominant, killing player interest in alternative builds. Now that we can finally use this mod and weapon combo, the Scattered Justice mod can reach its true potential.

How to get the Scattered Justice mod

Time to have some fun.

The Scattered Justice mod can be obtained by reaching Rank 4, Protector, with the Steel Meridian Syndicate. After hitting Rank 4, you can then purchase this mod using 25,000 Standing. Standing is earned by completing the Steel Meridian Syndicate missions available on the Navigation screen. You can also find small Medallions during these missions that you can trade in for further Standing.

If you selected another Syndicate, have no fear. Just make your way to the Trade Channel in your chat box, and someone will be tripping over themselves to sell you a copy of the mod for a small amount of Platinum, Warframe’s premium currency. You may even be able to do a nice trade, giving them a mod exclusive to your Syndicate instead of your hard-earned Warframe bucks.

What does the Scattered Justice Mod do?

Scattered Justice will give your Hek +200% Multishot and +1 Justice. Justice can only be gotten through Steel Meridian mods and weapons. Its effect is triggered when you acquire 1000 Affinity with the weapon that the mod is equipped on. You gain Affinity by killing enemies with the weapon. The more powerful the enemies, the quicker it will build up.

Once triggered, all enemies within 25 meters will take 1000 Blast damage, reducing their accuracy for up to six seconds. You also gain 15% armor for 30 seconds and instantly heal 25% of your maximum health. As such, this mod can add a lot of tankiness and survivability to your Warframe without taking up dedicated mod slots.

This is a really good change for folks who have yet to find or rank up their Galvanized mods, but I’m personally inclined to stick with Galvanized Hell myself. While it does need to be activated through kills to get the full benefit, the flat 110% Multishot and the stacking 30% with the next four kills means a lot in a game that is all about small percentages. I also tend to run bulkier Warframe builds so surviving is not really a problem, even in very late-game activities. The bad news is that the additional 30% Multishot stacks will decay after 20 seconds, so you are endlessly hunting kills to keep it active.

With that in mind, an easy, instant, and never-decaying 200% Multishot is great, especially with everything else from the Justice effect stacked on top of it. It also solves a big problem with the Kuva Hek, which I tend to use for crushing bosses. Not having to build up the maximum Multishot and then having it decay on your mid-fight is worth it. Finally, you need to consider the low Endo costs to upgrade the mod. A couple of hundred Endo for +200% Multishot is a steal.

This might even be enough to get the Kuva Hek back onto our Warframe Primary weapons tier list. Maybe.

