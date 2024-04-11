Warframe Galvanized Mods guide: What are they and how to use them

If you’re aiming for the endgame in Warframe, odds are you’ll want a Galvanized mod or two on your weapon. Galvanized mods are a powerful part of any Tenno’s arsenal, especially with proper build synergy.

Galvanized mods are easy to obtain once you have the necessary resources, though you’ll need to engage in high-tier activities to get them (and have a veritable reserve of Endo if you want to max out more than one of them). They are similar to Corrupted or Archon mods, which also iterate on common attributes.

Here’s how you can get Galvanized mods in Warframe, what they do, and how to equip them to make your weapons even deadlier.

What are Galvanized mods in Warframe?

High-powered versions of common weapon mods.

Available through a special vendor after completing the Star Chart.

Generally better than base variants, but with a higher cost.

Require lots of Endo to max out.

Galvanized mods are enhanced versions of basic mods for weapons, such as Barrel Diffusion and Split Chamber. They offer a similar effect to their regular counterparts, but also give a bonus that activates on each kill. This makes them generally better choices if you can slot them into your build, but they have a higher energy cost.

As with other mods in the same family, you can’t equip two mods that have similar effects. Just like you can’t pair Intensify with Umbral Intensify, you can’t use Galvanized Aptitude with Rifle Aptitude.

Better get used to that sight if you’re aiming for Vitus Essence. Image via Digital Extremes

Galvanized mods are available for rifles, shotguns, and pistols. You can use these mods on any weapon that would take them; for instance, using Galvanized Scope on a bow, since they both take rifle mods. Here are all Galvanized mods in Warframe and their effects.

All Galvanized mods in Warframe and what they do

Values listed here are based on max rank mods. Galvanized mods in similar categories have similar effects and values. To get the maximum benefits out of these mods, you need to upgrade them to full rank, which will cost you around 30,000 Endo.

Mod name Type Primary Effect Secondary Effect Energy/Polarity Galvanized Chamber Rifle +80 percent Multishot +30 percent Multishot on kill for 20s. Max five stacks. 16, Y Galvanized Aptitude Rifle +80 percent status chance +40 percent direct damage per Status affecting the target. Two stacks maximum, lasts 20s. 12, D Galvanized Scope Rifle On headshot: +120 percent critical chance when aiming for 12 seconds. Headshot kills grant 40 percent critical chance when aiming. 12s duration, five stacks maximum. 12, Y Galvanized Hell Shotgun +110 percent Multishot Kills grant 30 percent Multishot. Four stacks max, 20-second duration. 16, Y Galvanized Savvy Shotgun +80 percent status chance Adds 40 percent direct damage per Status affecting the target. Maximum two stacks, 20s duration. 12, D Galvanized Acceleration Shotgun +30 percent projectile speed/beam length Extra 30 percent projectile speed/beam length on kill. Lasts for 10 seconds, stacks up to twice. 12, Y (Exilus) Galvanized Diffusion Pistol +110 percent Multishot Extra 30 percent Multishot on kill. Four-stack maximum, lasts for 20s. 14, Y Galvanized Shot Pistol +80 percent status chance +40 percent direct damage per Status affecting the target. Lasts for 14 seconds, stacks up to three times. 12, D Galvanized Crosshairs Pistol After landing a headshot, grants +120 percent critical chance when aiming for 12 seconds Headshot kills grant 40 percent critical chance when aiming. Lasts for 12 seconds, with five stacks maximum. 12, Y

How to get Galvanized mods in Warframe

Galvanized mods are purchased from the Arbitration Vendor for 20 Vitus Essence each. You need to unlock Arbitrations before obtaining Galvanized mods this way, which requires you to complete the Star Chart and post-The New War content.

Since this is the Arbitrations Vendor and not the Syndicate, you don’t need any reputation with the Arbiters of Hexis to buy Galvanized mods. They are also tradable, so you can use Platinum to buy them from other players.

How to use Galvanized mods in Warframe

Once you have your Galvanized mods, using them is simple. Equip them onto any applicable weapon like you would for any other mod, but keep in mind they have a fairly high energy cost compared to the base versions. The tradeoff is generally worth it, though, as long as it fits inside your build (and you’ll probably need a few Forma to make it fit)

The key to using Galvanized mods is knowing what works best with your builds and your weapon. Galvanized Scope works well for high-critical builds, especially since you can pair it with Point Strike (+150 percent critical chance) or Critical Delay (+200 percent critical rate, -20 percent fire rate).

Galvanized mods let you spec into multiple areas at once, with the benefit of tremendous Multishot for their respective weapon class. We recommend using Multishot and critical chance mods together due to their tremendous synergy, but status builds benefit tremendously from Galvanized Aptitude/Savvy/Shot.

