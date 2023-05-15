How to get Silphsela in Warframe

Being one of the resources that were introduced at the beginning of The Duviri Paradox, Silphsela proves to be an essential commodity to players for enhancing and crafting crucial items.

And as you can imagine, a resource as useful as this one is not going to be easy to find, with Siphsela only being available in certain specific areas of the Warframe map.

You don’t need to worry though, as we have detailed just how you can find and harvest Silphsela for yourself in Warframe through our guide below.

Where can you find Silphsela in Warframe?

Even though Silphsela isn’t the most generously distributed item across Warframe’s map, it is actually quite easy to find and acquire. Among the many collectible resources Warframe has to offer, the attribute that makes this item this easy to discover is its appearance.

Silphsela is harvested from the Sun Silph plant, which appears quite literally as large, glowing flowers. You can find them while flying, not only by looking for the Sun Silph plant itself but by also keeping an eye out for what it releases.

A Sun Silph plant will release Silphsela, which get caught in the winds, following which they can be seen floating all over in the air, making it relatively easy to find them. If you are flying around and notice the Silphsela that are floating around in the area you are in, your best course of action would be to then check on the grounds below you as the Sun Silph plant will most likely be somewhere close by.

The Sun Silph plant is exclusive to the Duviri region of the map. Once you reach the area, you will need to make your way to the westernmost regions of the place. You can locate the plant growing low to the ground.

Related: How to get Enigma Gyrum in Warframe’s Duviri Paradox

Below are some of the most ideal locations to farm Silphsela:

Primrose Village

Upperhaven

Royalstead Pastures

Mathila’s Farm

Moriari Crossing

The Citadel

Lunaro Court

While acquiring Silphsela only requires you to walk up to it and harvest it, you should note that you can use double-drop boosters to increase the quantity of Silphsela you receive to spare yourself from the tedium of constant foraging.

The reason Silphsela is highly valued in the Warframe community is because of the different resources it is able to craft, the most notable one being the Sun & Moon, a destructive twin-blade weapon.

Unlocking the blueprint for the Sun & Moon requires you to clear The Duviri Paradox. The recipe to craft Sunsela requires a total of 45 Silphsela, along with decent amounts of Lamentus, Kovnik, and Rune Marrow.

About the author