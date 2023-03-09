XQc’s reported VALORANT team: Full roster, upcoming schedule, latest news

This is everything you need to know about xQc and Turtle Troop.

XQc, one of the most popular streamers in the world and the king of Twitch, is set to enter the professional VALORANT scene with the signing of NA Challengers League free-agent team Turtle Troop and compete against his fellow streamers Disguised Toast, Ludwig, and MoistCr1TiKaL, according to a report by independent journalist Max Katz and confirmed by Dot Esports on March 9.

Before xQc’s move was reported, he said he wanted to get a team and “smoke” Disguised Toast’s squad. He also revealed he was actually “way ahead of Ludwig” to sign a VALORANT team before someone tried to scam him during his search.

It’s unclear what name xQc will give to Turtle Troop, should he sign them. But you can learn everything about these players below.

XQc’s reported team VALORANT members

The Turtle Troop roster is as follows:

Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo

Matthew “Wedid” Suchan

Peter “Governor” No

Jack “Add3r” Hayashi

TiGG is perhaps the most well-known player in Turtle Troop. Not only is he the squad’s in-game leader, but he most notably played for Luminosity Gaming and Shopify Rebellion between 2021 and 2022 and got to play against the best players in North America. MummAy and Wedid are also experienced. They played for Envy and Andbox (mummAy), and XSET and NRG (Wedid).

Add3r and Governor got into professional teams later than TiGG, Wedid, and mummAy, and they don’t have as much experience against top players. Add3r, however, made headlines recently after journalist Max Katz reported Evil Geniuses kept in touch with him for months but ultimately decided not to pick him up, which affected Turtle Troop’s practice.

XQc’s VALORANT news

January 2023: XQc said he would buy his own team and would “smoke” Toast’s team.

Feb. 28, 2023: XQc said he was ahead of Ludwig on his search to sign a VALORANT team but someone attempted to scam him.

March 9, 2023: Max Katz and Dot Esports report xQc is in discussions to sign the Turtle Troop players.

XQc’s reported team schedule and results

Turtle Troop made NA Challengers League Split One via the last-chance qualifier in January, when they were still known as Squirtle Squad. They’re currently 1-2 in the league and recently made the headlines for beating Moist Moguls in their debut for Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL. Here is their schedule and results for Split One:

Date and Time Match and Result Friday, Feb. 3 at 3pm CT Shopify Rebellion 2-0 Turtle Troop (13-2 on Fracture, 13-8 on Bind) Friday, Feb. 10 at 3:10pm CT FaZe Clan 2-1 Turtle Troop (Turtle Troop 13-9 on Fracture, FaZe 13-4 on Pearl, FaZe 13-4 on Ascent) Monday, Feb. 27 at 8pm Turtle Troop 2-0 Moist Moguls (15-13 on Fracture, 13-9 on Pearl) Thursday, March 9 at 3pm CT Turtle Troop vs. G2 Esports Wednesday, March 15 at 2pm CT Turtle Troop vs. Oxygen Esports

You can watch Turtle Troop’s match against G2 Esports at the VALORANT North America Twitch channel or at Challengers League’s YouTube channel. Should xQc confirm the acquisition of Turtle Troop, he’ll most likely host a watch party on his Twitch channel.

Although NA Challengers Split One is about to end, this isn’t the end for Turtle Troop. They’ll get to play in the Mid-Season Invitational if they qualify for the event via Split One, which seems unlikely at the moment, and will have time for prepare to Split Two as well. Here are all of the dates: