XQc says he doesn’t like retaking bombsites in VALORANT

XQc is concerned about some of the agents' abilities.

Popular Twitch streamer and former Overwatch pro xQc was one of the lucky esports personalities who tried out VALORANT’s online alpha last week.

Riot Games’ first FPS is a five-vs-five hero-based tactical shooter, so it may be similar to titles like CS:GO and Overwatch. XQc said he enjoyed VALORANT but found some of the agents’ abilities problematic, especially when trying to retake bombsites.

“I don’t want to be negative, I shit on games as much as I worship them,” xQc said. “I don’t know if some abilities, and some things, are good overall, [or if] I don’t enjoy them because of my own personal opinion.”

The streamer then discussed how VALORANT can be frustrating compared to CS:GO, where characters don’t have any special abilities.

Retaking bombsites after the spike has been planted is an annoying experience due to the utility every agent has access to, according to xQc.

“I genuinely think that retaking sites when you lose them is fucking annoying dude,” xQc said. “It’s an absolute piece of shit. In CS, you rarely have a wall that has 3,000 HP, two lines of Viper shit (one of VALORANT’s agents), glowing fire, and flying people. There’s none of that in CS.”

It’s unclear, however, if what annoyed xQc will actually be in the game since he only played the alpha version. Riot may take some of his criticism into consideration as well since he’s a former Overwatch pro.

VALORANT’s closed beta will be available next Tuesday, April 7. If you want to try it, here’s what you need to do.