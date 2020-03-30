Riot to launch VALORANT closed beta on April 7 in select regions

Staying indoors is about to get a whole lot more manageable.

The closed beta for VALORANT will launch on April 7 for players in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Russia, and Turkey, Riot Games announced today. There’s still a possibility that the beta will roll out at a later time in other regions, pending developments with the coronavirus pandemic.

Closed beta begins April 7 with EU and NA. More regions to come as we deploy server infrastructure. Learn how to get in line: https://t.co/Q13KQImW03 pic.twitter.com/hp2hT3EXyR — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 30, 2020

“Our plan was to bring the VALORANT Closed Beta to as many players around the world as quickly as possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those plans,” VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said. “For now, we have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready, with more regions following in the months to come.”

Riot is teaming up with Twitch to offer closed beta access to viewers. As soon as the beta activates in your region, watching select VALORANT broadcasts on the streaming platform will give you the chance to gain beta access.

Whatever progress VALORANT players achieve throughout the closed beta won’t carry over after its official release. This will allow everyone’s progress to start at the same time.

Image via Riot Games

The tactical first-person shooter is the company’s first venture into the genre. But with a successful track record in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, the expectations for VALORANT are certainly high.

Though there’s no specific launch date for VALORANT’s official release, fans can expect it to become available this summer.