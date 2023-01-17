Who does Sinatraa’s VALORANT team play in the Challengers LCQ?

Jay “Sinatraa” Won is set to play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 this week at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier, which will run from Jan. 17 to 22.

Sinatraa’s team is called Untamable Beasts and also features former OpTic Gaming star Marved, former Sentinels player Jared “zombs” Gitlin, and streamers PROD and dizzy. Sinatraa has been away from VALORANT’s competitive scene since he was accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez.

The former Sentinels player was suspended for six months by Riot Games in May 2021 for not fully cooperating with the investigation and has been an eligible player since November. Sinatraa said in April 2022 he was ready to return to pro play but remained as a streamer.

Should Untamable Beasts grab one of the two spots for VALORANT Challengers North America available in the LCQ, Sinatraa could officially return to the professional circuit. But who Untamable Beasts will face in the upcoming tournament?

What teams will Sinatraa’s new team play in the Challengers LCQ?

There are a total of 256 teams in the VALORANT Challengers North America LCQ. Untamable Beasts are the 10th seed in the competition and will face the 247th seed Coconut Munchers, a team that were defeated 2-0 by Disguised Toast’s team in the open qualifier, in the opening round.

Should Untamable Beasts defeat Coconut Munchers, they’ll play the winner of Chaos vs. Full Sail Armada. You can check the entire bracket of the VALORANT Challengers North America LCQ on the official website of the tournament. All Untamable Beasts players will likely stream their matches as they’re all focused on content creation.