When is Haven returning to VALORANT’s map pool in 2024?

After hefty complaints from the VALORANT community, Riot Games is finally making a change to the game’s current map rotation and bringing back a fan favorite with the return of Haven.

Recommended Videos

This unique three-site map had been implemented back during VALORANT‘s beta in 2020, but was removed from the competitive map rotation at the beginning of 2024, much to the chagrin of the player base. Over the course of Episode Eight, disgruntled casual and pro players voiced complaints at the developers over the stale map pool, saying this was one of the worst pools in the game’s history.

This time, however, players should be celebrating the return of a classic map that has provided exciting moments in both solo queue and professional play alike. Here is the planned return date for Haven in VALORANT‘s map rotation.

Haven’s return date in VALORANT

A welcome addition. Image via Riot Games

According to VALORANT‘s latest developer video, Haven will be returning to the competitive map pool for Patch 8.11. Although the update does not have a set release date, the devs confirmed the patch will be going live in early June, right after the conclusion of VCT Masters Shanghai.

As Haven is re-introduced to the map rotation, both Breeze and Split will be rotated out of the pool to introduce more diversity into the overall gameplay experience. Breeze, in particular, has been a talking point for players with the various changes it underwent for its latest run, like the sudden addition of A halls after it was removed in its updated form.

With this release date, professional teams are able to adjust their strategies to all of the newest changes being implemented into the game. These changes include sweeping duelist adjustments that could drastically affect the meta, especially with Raze getting some mobility nerfs and Reyna getting pro-specific changes to boost her usage on stage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more