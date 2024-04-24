From left to right - Iso, Sova with Operator in hand, and Omen in Valorant
When does VALORANT Episode 8 Act 3 start?

Nikhil Bahuguna
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:17 pm

VALORANT is on the verge of welcoming the final Act for Episode Eight soon. Like always, it’s bound to bring exciting content your way.

After introducing Clove on March 26 and shipping several interesting agent changes in VALORANT Patch 8.07, the ongoing Episode Eight, Act Two is just a few days away from ending, with the in-game timer showing April 29 as its final day. The next Act will kick off a few hours after Riot Games completes a server maintenance session.

Here’s all the info you need on when to expect VALORANT’s Episode Eight, Act Three.

VALORANT Episode Eight Act Three release date and time

Clove with Sheriff in hand while Raze shoots ultimate
Your ranks get a soft reset with every Act within an Episode. Image via Riot Games

The new Act will start on April 29, a few hours after Episode Eight, Act Two ends. The Riot developers always conduct server maintenance right after any given Act ends, which usually lasts between two to four hours.

Here are the expected times at which VALORANT Episode Eight Act Three should go live according to region:

  • North America: Act Three will start on April 29 between 2pm to 4pm PT.
  • Brazil: Act Three will start on April 29 between 7pm to 9pm BRT.
  • Europe: Act Three will start on April 29 between 10pm to 12am (April 30) GMT.
  • Asia Pacific: Act Three will start on April 30 between 3am to 5am IST.
  • Korea: Act Three will start on April 30 between 8am to 10am KST.

A new patch is also expected to bring changes to agents, map pool, and Premier. Once the maintenance is over, you’ll be able to download the update and jump right in to experience the new VALORANT Act.

