VALORANT will have four maps and 12 agents for summer release

VALORANT is heading into its third day of closed beta, and it has already made a splash in the esports scene. Riot isn’t going to be resting on its laurels anytime soon, however, with more maps and agents to follow their latest hit.

According to Tyler Ezrberger, staff writer for ESPN Esports, VALORANT‘s developers have confirmed that the official launch of the game will have four maps and 12 agents. Currently, the closed beta features three maps and 10 agents.

As mentioned today in my convo with @PlayVALORANT devs, the official launch of the game this summer will have 4 maps and 12 agents



So expect two more agents and one more map to come your way the next few months 🔥 — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) April 8, 2020

Support for Riot’s tactical shooter has been overwhelming. The closed beta has helped Twitch reach an all-time record of 4 million concurrent viewers, with VALORANT responsible for 1.7 million of those hits. The FPS also “broke Twitch’s single-day hours watched record in a single game category” with 34 million hours watched, Riot Games announced.

Streamers like shroud have called VALORANT “incredible” and a “fucking gem”, while TimTheTatMan said the tactical shooter could “be the next big thing.”

VALORANT‘s success has come with its own set of problems, however. The closed beta going live caused several problems with Riot’s servers, and account sellers and botters have become so severe an issue that Riot has had to intercede.

Regardless, even if players can’t get into the closed beta owing to the limited amount of drops, fans can at least look forward to new content dropping when the game finally comes out of beta in the summer.