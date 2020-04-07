Riot servers for VALORANT, League of Legends experiencing issues

The beta has been a smash hit so far.

The first day of VALORANT’s closed beta has seen its fair share of issues, but now it seems to be affecting Riot’s other games as well.

Many users are reporting difficulty launching both VALORANT’s beta and League of Legends. The client itself is slow to respond, if it responds at all.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The screen above is what some players are met with if they’re able to launch VALORANT. Error Code: 7 means “Couldn’t connect to session service,” according to Riot.

These issues come during a Twitch Rivals VALORANT tournament, which is being played between some of the most popular streamers on the platform.

Additionally, League players are being met with notifications relating to “Chat Issues,” “Match History Maintenance,” and a service quality notification that the internet is “experiencing increased web traffic which may lead to a degraded in-game experience.” The latter two have been present for the past few days.

Other users have reported their list of friends on the right side of the client is missing.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Update: April 7, 6:52pm CT: Riot has said it’s working on fixing the “Riot wide server/login issues.”