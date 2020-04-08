VALORANT breaks Twitch record with 34 million hours watched on day one

The first day of VALORANT’s closed beta on Twitch was a record-breaking one with 34 million hours watched, Riot Games announced today.

After logging the second-most concurrent viewers on Twitch all-time, second to only the 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals, this record only furthers the new FPS as a hit.

"With VALORANT, Riot Games has proven once again that building a strong community on Twitch from day one is key to success," said Ben Vallat, SVP of alliances and corporate development at Twitch. "We're seeing incredible excitement across the community and, just as with League of Legends, we're pleased to be a part of VALORANT's success story from the start."

VALORANT previously broke the Twitch single-day viewership record with its reveal last week on April 3. Many streamers played their prerecorded gameplay from the weekend prior and garnered 12.2 million hours watched.

“Our hearts, inboxes, and social media DMs are filled to the brim with all of the enthusiasm for the VALORANT Closed Beta," said Anna Donlon, executive producer of VALORANT. "At this moment we are laser-focused on delivering a truly global experience for competitive tac-shooter fans, and we're already learning many lessons. This is just the beginning of our journey with players, and as we roll out our server infrastructure in these tumultuous times, we're looking forward to inviting more VALORANT players from around the world into this digital community."

On day two, VALORANT boasts well over one million viewers again as gamers everywhere enjoy the gameplay while vying for a Twitch drop to earn access to the closed beta.