Riot bans ‘pile’ of VALORANT beta account sellers and bottters

A “pile” of closed beta account sellers and botters for VALORANT have been banned by Riot Games, the developer announced today.

Riot said it did this to allow more players to get in through entitlements. It also warned against buying accounts since those accounts very well may be banned.

We've banned a pile of VALORANT closed beta account sellers and botters to free up more entitlements. Tracking more. Don't buy accounts, you might lose them! — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 9, 2020

The announcement of the bans was met with a lot of appreciation and praise by fans, some of which are still waiting to get into the closed beta, which began yesterday. VALORANT’s popularity on major streaming platforms has also been very high.

Riot updated its fans earlier today following the first day of the beta. Twitch entitlements were temporarily paused after day one concluded, but this series of bans, which will likely not be the final set, is a good sign for those still itching to play the game.

VALORANT’s closed beta will continue for several months, so there is still plenty of time to get some practice in.