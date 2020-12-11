VALORANT ranked bug falsely places players in Radiant

VALORANT has had its fair share of bugs, but there may not be any more soul-crushing than the latest bug in the game.

Riot announced via the VALORANT Twitter account that there is a bug that falsely shows players that they have been promoted to Radiant, the highest rank in the competitive queue, after a game. So for those players that are on the edge of Radiant, you may still have some work to do.

We're aware of a new bug with ranked. When you finish a game, you may see a Radiant rank in the end of game screen, making you think you got promoted to Radiant.



You probably didn't, but it's nice to dream, right? We'll be deploying a fix with the next patch. pic.twitter.com/F2TtFldHIi — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 11, 2020

And for those who wanted to keep living a dream and saying they are Radiant players when they actually are hard-stuck in Iron, the fix is coming soon, according to Riot. The developer said the next patch will address this issue.

Over the past few weeks, VALORANT players also had to deal with Killjoy’s turrets working underground on several maps. Fortunately, that bug was fixed and players have had a lot more fun since then.