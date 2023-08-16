VALORANT players agree one rank is far more toxic than the others

Toxic players are in every multiplayer game, and VALORANT is certainly no exception. According to the game’s community though, one specific rank is definitely worse than the rest.

One player asked which rank is the most filled with toxic individuals on Reddit on Aug. 15, and many people immediately pointed to Ascendant, the third highest rank in the game. On top of that, they’ve revealed some fair reasons behind their statement.

It was repeated a few times that when some players start getting to a decently-skilled rank, mostly Ascendant, their egos immediately go through the roof.

“Higher you are, the more toxic, 1000000%. Think about it, in Iron/Bronze you’re honestly lucky to have even two teammates who have mics in the first place. But in Asc/Imm you have guys who have no game sense but carried themselves to their rank on aim and think they’re the next TenZ,” one player claimed.

They also underlined how some high ranks, including Radiant, the best in the game, don’t have many toxic players. “They’re more chill because they’re such a small refined cast of people. Streamers and content creators and pros who are generally much more chill,” one of the top comments reads.

In many multiplayer games, it’s widely believed some low ranks have the most toxic players, like Bronze and Silver in VALORANT and League of Legends, or Silver and Gold in CS:GO. Yet, as some people pointed out, most players in these ranks don’t even use in-game communication and are mostly easy-going.

We must admit, some of your teammates in higher ranks are ready to backstab you if you don’t agree with them. Image via Riot Games

I find it hard to disagree with. I’ve been hard-stuck in some of these lower ranks in a few games myself. There are tons of toxic individuals in some games, but usually, they’re just not that communicative.

