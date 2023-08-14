VALORANT movie reportedly in the works, with leaks suggesting 2024 reveal

VALORANT’s cinematics are undoubtedly a thrilling watch. From attractive graphics to gripping storylines, these short movies portraying the game’s diverse lore offer everything a fan could ask for. Considering how popular these cinematics are, it was only a matter of time before Riot Games cooked up a bigger treat for the fandom.

VALORANT might get its first long-form movie adaption in 2025, according to Kingdom Laboratories, a leaker. They further revealed that the trailer is set to drop next year and added a link to the YouTube live stream scheduled for Oct. 13, 2024.

While it’s just speculation at this point, it’s an exciting update for lore enjoyers. Many have already started anticipating the trailer. The leak also claimed that Tencent is developing the film in China and that it’s currently under production. The movie will reportedly contain inspirations from the cinematic “United Together,” which was launched on July 12 to celebrate the launch of VALORANT in China.

Riot has always made it a point to tease elements of the mysterious VALORANT lore with every patch, offering easter eggs in the form of voice messages, emails, dossiers, and voice comms embedded in the Practice Range or in maps.

That said, no one knows much about Radianite’s hidden powers, Kingdom Industries’ plans, Omen’s origin, Chamber’s true motive, Omega Earth’s secrets, and other lore that Riot’s only teased players with. Since Riot has only released short cinematics so far, one can expect the speculated movie to shed light on a bigger picture.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t Riot’s first venture in the entertainment industry. League of Legends, another of Riot’s highly successful IPs, also has its own animated series, Arcane. The first season of Arcane, launched in 2021, was a massive hit among the player base. It’s even set to welcome a new season soon. While Riot is yet to confirm the possibility of an upcoming VALORANT movie, 2025 is still a long wait from now.

