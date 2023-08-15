One VALORANT pro has been the ultimate difference maker at Champions 2023

The best of the best are competing at VALORANT Champions 2023, with a $1 million first prize and the distinction of being just the third ever world champion on the line. In such a high-stakes environment, many star players are stepping up, but one in particular has been exceptionally valuable, and could be instrumental in the foundation of a dynasty.

Emir “Alfajer” Beder has put up incredible numbers so far for Fnatic, and fans have become quite accustomed to both the young Turkish star and the rest of Fnatic roster all playing at an elite level, especially after losing just one series all year and having already lifted two international trophies. But as great as Fnatic is overall, Alfajer is still leading the way, and in more ways just overall statistics.

These players consistently secure kills that can mean the difference between a loss and a win. Here are the players who had the highest kill rate when neither team had a numbers advantage during the #VALORANTChampions 2023 group stage: pic.twitter.com/sLo3Ceedyn — ValScan (@valscangg) August 15, 2023

In crucial, highly valuable situations, no one in Champions has been quite as impactful as Alfajer. According to a graphic from analytics tool ValScan, Alfajer has the highest kill rate in instances where both teams have an equal number of players still alive. While he’s technically tied with Paper Rex’s d4v41, Alfajer has faced (and won) twice as many encounters. Effectively, no one has given their team an advantage as effectively as Alfajer has.

It doesn’t stop there though, as Alfajer also has the highest win rate when it comes to rifle vs. rifle duels, according to a graphic from reddit user Fang358. Alfjaer has won 35 of the 55 rifle vs. rifle duels he’s faced, good enough for a field-leading 63.6 percent win rate. Once again, in instances where players on opposite sides have theoretically equal footing, Alfajer has won more than anyone.

And while overall statistics don’t matter quite as much, it should go without saying that Alfajer is dominating in that regard too. He has the highest VLR player rating, K/D ratio, and opening win rate of any player at Champions.

Fnatic and Alfajer are well on their way towards winning Champions at the pace they’re playing. Doing so would make Alfajer the second player from Turkey to win a world championship after cNed claimed one with Acend in 2021. In addition, it would firmly establish Fnatic as a potential dynasty after sweeping all the international trophies in 2023. With the squad’s average age at just 21, the fourth lowest of any team at Champions, that dynasty could very well last for a long time.

