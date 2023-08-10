Only VALORANT team to beat Fnatic all year is first squad eliminated from VCT Champions 2023

After garnering a ton of hype before VCT Champions 2023, Team Liquid’s star-studded VALORANT roster stumbled out of the tournament today after losing to LOUD in a lopsided match that has given hope to the Brazilian squad’s fan base for a sudden resurgence.

Before Champions, Liquid were considered by many fans and analysts as a safe pick to break into the playoffs. Not only did this roster win the EMEA League this year, but they were also the only team to beat Europe’s wonder squad, Fnatic, this past year. Even though they had a lackluster performance at Masters Tokyo, their supporters still had plenty of reason to believe in a deep run in Los Angeles.

VAMOSSSSSSS 🇧🇷@LOUDgg take down @LiquidValorant 2-0 eliminating them from #VALORANTChampions!



Map 1 – Haven: LOUD 13-2

Map 2 – Split: LOUD 13-8 pic.twitter.com/q7U0Jp117u — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) August 10, 2023

In today’s match, however, Liquid crumbled under the rejuvenated efforts of the defending champions. On the first map, for example, LOUD destroyed their opponents by only dropping two rounds on the way to a 13-2 finish, with every player on the team contributing.

Although the second map was a lot closer than the first, LOUD showed a level of coordination, tactical know-how, and individual brilliance that fans haven’t seen in a while. The team also didn’t have to rely on superstar duelist Erick “aspas” Santos to carry them to the promised land, either. Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira and Arthur “tuyz” Vieira combined for a whopping 57 kills, along with perfect utility usage that stalled out any moves from Liquid throughout both maps.

Our friends from Brazil looked in top form but today's spotlight shines on @cauanzinvlr! #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/5C02jesMWX — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) August 10, 2023

Liquid, on the other hand, couldn’t get any momentum together during the series, showing a lack of cohesion when it came to executing their plans and team composition. It also felt like in multiple moments, players were simply getting caught out while peeking angles without any support, and their team play was severely lacking as they kept running into the same brick wall laid out by LOUD’s formidable defenses.

The world champions are looking back in form!@LOUDgg end the first half with a 10-2 lead. Time to close Haven out. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/nBNED60Qk2 — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) August 10, 2023

Many people were doubting LOUD’s form at Champions, especially after reports speculated that the roster was dealing with behind-the-scenes issues that had “fractured” their relationship with Aspas. But after today, we could see last year’s kings rise up and surprise everyone with a run for the ages as they attempt to defend their throne.

