LOUD might part ways with its VALORANT superstar after VCT Champions, according to insider

The relationship between the player and the rest of the team has reportedly soured.

Aspas, one of the best VALORANT pros in the world, could move on from LOUD following the conclusion of VCT Champions in August due to issues with the rest of the team.

Esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau said on July 25 in his latest collab with analyst and former coach Sean Gares that LOUD might be “fractured completely” and there’s a high chance aspas doesn’t play for LOUD in the 2024 VCT season.

The superstar didn’t travel back to Brazil to prepare for the upcoming VALORANT Champions along with the rest of the team as he opted to stay in Los Angeles, according to Slasher. All of the other members of LOUD are reportedly having problems with aspas outside of the game, which might explain the team’s underwhelming results at VCT Tokyo in June, where they finished top-eight.

Aspas has been an integral part of LOUD since February 2022 as he helped them win VALORANT Champions 2022, finish runners-up at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo in March 2023, and win the VCT Americas League in May 2023. The Brazilian topped the leaderboards for many individual statistics in the VCT Americas League, including rating, ACS, K/D, and kills per round, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.

Aside from Slasher’s sources, Brazilian content creator Noyn also said it’s “very likely” aspas leaves LOUD after Champions and his replacement could be The Union’s inactive player Ilan “havoc” Eloy, who’s an up-and-coming star playing in VALORANT Challengers Brazil.

Should aspas and LOUD part ways, it’s unclear who would pick up the Brazilian superstar, but the list of orgs has the potential to be immense due to what he’s accomplished in his career thus far.

Slasher said aspas is still a good friend of Sacy and pANcada, who play for Sentinels nowadays after winning VALORANT Champions 2022 with LOUD too, but Sean argued there’s no point in bringing another Brazilian into an English-speaking team.

