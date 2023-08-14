CS:GO fans name the most entertaining players to watch, and it’s not all s1mple and ZywOo

Pure skill is obviously great to have, but it’s often not enough to impress the average fan. Fans want entertainment, and CS:GO fans aren’t unique in that regard. What makes entertaining CS:GO players unique is that they often require huge amounts of skill in order to become entertaining, otherwise they end up looking like a fool.

CS:GO fans proved that skill and entertainment are tied together in their favorite game by listing the most entertaining CS:GO players to watch on Reddit. The sheer variety of names is a testament to the longevity of CS:GO and the many legends the game has produced during its 11-year runtime.

In terms of sheer skill, nobody has been able to match what s1mple and ZywOo have done over the last several years. Naturally, the two wonderkids of CS:GO are regarded very highly on entertainment value as well, but there’s much more to this improvised fan vote than the biggest stars.

JW served as inspiration for the thread’s author—and for good reason. The Swede’s flashiness was unmatched during the early CS:GO era that was filled to the brim with flashy players. That explains why JW is among the most frequently brought-up names in this thread and why many of the other fan favorites’ peaks came around the same time as JW’s.

Two of JW’s former teammates at Fnatic, flusha and olofmeister, are also on fans’ lips, which should be a surprise to absolutely no one because that Fnatic team as a whole was the embodiment of exciting CS:GO.

Sweden’s main opposition during that time, France, is represented too with apEX, kennyS, and ScreaM among many fans’ favorite players to watch. The current Vitality IGL might seem like an odd choice now, but his playstyle during the French heydays of 2014-2015 was notoriously reckless and entertaining. KennyS and ScreaM are entertaining for slightly different reasons, the former’s absurd AWP flicks and the latter’s arguably more absurd headshots.

The newer generation of players aren’t ignored either though. There are a few shoutouts for m0nesy, who’s the popular choice for the next wonderkid of Counter-Strike, and some more unique propositions like FURIA’s IGL arT and FaZe’s Swiss army knife broky.

Listing all players mentioned in the thread would take all day, so we’ll end with the one that gathered the most upvotes. Why not begin with him? Because it’s Jame, who keeps being the flagman of boring CS:GO. We don’t necessarily agree with the claim Jame is boring, the man has two of the best Major highlights ever, but a joke is a joke, and if Jame is the basis for entertaining jokes, he’s deserved his place among the most entertaining CS:GO players.

