TenZ on playing with Sentinels: ‘I don’t feel obligated to make superstar plays and try to be a hero every round’

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo went from a last-minute sub to a first-place finisher in the VALORANT Champions Tour NA Masters One event. And for TenZ, it “feels amazing to win.”

The 19-year-old discussed his experience competing with Sentinels during a virtual press conference today, explaining how it felt to be a part of the winning team.

What was the main difference for @TenZOfficial on playing with @Sentinels vs. Cloud9?



"I don't feel obligated to make superstar plays and try to be the hero every round." pic.twitter.com/gXwxvXzTfx — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) March 22, 2021

"I definitely have that competitive itch and I really notice it most through winning and just playing with a bunch of fantastic players that I do want to be a pro player," TenZ said. "I don't feel obligated to make superstar plays and try to be a hero every round. I kind of did that sometimes on C9, but on this squad I can just trust everyone to play their roles perfectly and hold their own."

Cloud9 struggled last year, failing to qualify for the First Strike main event despite having arguably one of the best players in North America. Shortly after, TenZ stepped down from the VALORANT roster to pursue content creation. But when Sentinels' Jay "Sinatraa" Won was suspended after being accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend earlier this month, TenZ's number was called. And he definitely showed up.

Despite getting no time to practice, this new Sentinels lineup beat Luminosity, 100 Thieves, and FaZe Clan twice at Masters One. And they only lost one map throughout the entire event, falling to Luminosity on Split in their first series with TenZ. Across four matches, TenZ led Sentinels with 201 frags, followed by Hunter "SicK" Mims' 177 kills.

After coming in first place at Masters One, Sentinels are a clear favorite for the title of the best team in NA. And while TenZ may potentially join the roster permanently, nothing has been confirmed yet.

If one thing is clear, however, it's that TenZ enjoys winning.

