Sentinels adds TenZ as stand-in for VCT NA Masters One

TenZ will stand in for now, but Sentinels has acquired all rights to him, according to a recent ruling.

Sentinels confirmed today that it’s bringing on Tyson “TenZ” Ngo as a stand-in for VCT Masters One.

TenZ has been with Cloud9 as a content creator since he stepped back from C9's competitive VALORANT roster in January.

We're happy to announce that @TenZOfficial will be joining Sentinels to compete in Masters Stage 1. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 11, 2021

He was the first player to reach the Radiant rank in the VALORANT beta and was a top player in the early stages of VALORANT competitive tournaments. But C9 never lived up to their high potential and fell behind other teams in NA.

Sentinels has acquired the rights to TenZ, according to a recent ruling by Riot Games, which means the org could use him in matches after VCT Masters One.

Sentinels is using a stand-in due to the recent suspension of Jay "Sinatraa" Won.

We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay “Sinatraa” Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team.



We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 10, 2021

He's been suspended from Riot competitions and the team while an investigation into his conduct with an ex-girlfriend is underway. Specifically, he's been accused of physical and emotional abuse, allegations supported by audio and screengrabs of direct messages between the pair.

Sentinels will go into their match against Luminosity with TenZ, Shahzeeb "ShahZaM" Khan, Hunter "SicK" Mims, Jared "zombs" Gitlin, and Michael "dapr" Gulino. They enter the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all.

Sentinels vs. Luminosity begins at 2pm CT on March 12.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.