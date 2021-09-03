Shroud, Valkyrae, Dr Disrespect, and others highlight VCT Masters 3 Berlin watch party lineup

With the next prolific VALORANT esports event less than a week away, Riot Games has revealed a packed list of huge names in streaming that will be officially hosting watch parties for VCT Masters Three Berlin.

The list features some of the biggest names on Twitch, including Kyedae, Ludwig, Myth, Nihachu, Onscreen, and shroud. They’ll be joined by a few massive names from the ranks of YouTube streaming in Dr Disrespect, Valkyrae, and the Plat Chat VALORANT podcast team. There’s also a massive collection of big international streamers hosting watch parties in other languages, including ones in Portuguese, Turkish, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish.

Let's get the party started! Meet your hosts for the official #VALORANTMasters Berlin watch parties 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WNIihrBPWX — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 3, 2021

Co-streams have been a part of the ecosystem since the inception of the VALORANT Champions Tour at the beginning of the year. Streams from the likes of shroud, Myth, and others have provided a tremendous boost in VCT viewership, while also giving the community multiple ways of enjoying the fledgling VALORANT esports scene.

Riot began announcing official watch parties at Masters Two Reykjavík and has rapidly expanded the number of watch party hosts between events. Official co-streams aren’t new to Riot, who’s been doing so with the LCS and LEC for a couple of years now.

Shroud, Myth, and Ludwig all return as watch party hosts for Berlin after doing so for Reykjavík. This appears to be the first time that streamers on YouTube have been officially announced as part of the lineup.

VCT Masters Three begins officially on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8am CT with KRU Esports taking on ZETA DIVISION in Group C play.

