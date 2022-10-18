Sentinels’ VALORANT roster is set with former XSET member joining the crew

Although XSET didn’t make VALORANT Champions Tour franchising, a few of the former XSET players have found a new home with Sentinels for 2023. And now, Rory “dephh” Jackson is the last member to join the lineup.

As first reported by Dot Esports, Sentinels has confirmed that the former XSET in-game leader will round out the roster. He joins two familiar teammates, coach Don “Syyko” Muir and teammate Zachary “zekken” Patrone, both of whom also came from XSET after the roster split due to the organization’s denied partnership for 2023.

Dephh will likely be the last addition to Sentinels’ 2023 roster after the announcement of Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pANcada” Luna, who were former members of Brazilian team LOUD, an organization that also made franchising and will possibly be rivals for Sentinels next year. Although Michael “shroud” Grzesiek’s position on the team is still uncertain, Tyler “TenZ” Ngo has confirmed that he will be staying on the team after he extended his contract.

Now that Sentinels has its main roster, the team will begin preparing for the beginning of the first franchised season of VCT. The circuit begins in February 2023 with an event in São Paulo, Brazil, which will replace the first split of the year. This will be the first time franchised teams will be able to play each other in competition against other franchised teams, and it will crown a winner at the end of the tournament in March.

With the offseason in full swing, teams are still solidifying their main rosters ahead of 2023. With a core roster consisting of three XSET members and two LOUD players who have gone far or won a major event in international competition recently, Sentinels are starting to look like a powerhouse going into the first franchised VCT competition next year.