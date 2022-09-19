Saadhak’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro is an Argentinian VALORANT pro who plays for LOUD.
Saadhak was one of the pivotal players for LOUD’s winning run at VALORANT Champions. His performance on agents like KAY/O, Skye, and Breach helped the Brazilian team secure first place at the biggest tournament of the year.
Saadhak joined LOUD in February 2022 and has since been nothing short of spectacular for the squad. The 25-year-old helped his squad qualify for three international tournaments this year, scoring two podium finishes. LOUD claimed second place at Masters Copenhagen in July and overcame their long-time rivals, OpTic Gaming, in the final of VALORANT Champions in September.
Before moving to LOUD, Saadhak’s career was fairly unimpressive. With Team Vikings and Estral Esports, he won several minor tournaments in the South American scene but never really made a name for himself on the international stage.
