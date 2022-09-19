Saadhak’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro is an Argentinian VALORANT pro who plays for LOUD.

Saadhak was one of the pivotal players for LOUD’s winning run at VALORANT Champions. His performance on agents like KAY/O, Skye, and Breach helped the Brazilian team secure first place at the biggest tournament of the year.

Saadhak joined LOUD in February 2022 and has since been nothing short of spectacular for the squad. The 25-year-old helped his squad qualify for three international tournaments this year, scoring two podium finishes. LOUD claimed second place at Masters Copenhagen in July and overcame their long-time rivals, OpTic Gaming, in the final of VALORANT Champions in September.

Before moving to LOUD, Saadhak’s career was fairly unimpressive. With Team Vikings and Estral Esports, he won several minor tournaments in the South American scene but never really made a name for himself on the international stage.

Saadhak’s full list of VALORANT settings

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.24
eDPI192Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 1
OutlinesOn / 1 / 2Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 14
Ability 2F
Ability 3Mouse 4
Ultimate AbilityQ
Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Multithreaded RenderingOffExperimental SharpeningOff
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Map settings

RotateFixed / Always the Same
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

