Saadhak’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro is an Argentinian VALORANT pro who plays for LOUD.

Saadhak was one of the pivotal players for LOUD’s winning run at VALORANT Champions. His performance on agents like KAY/O, Skye, and Breach helped the Brazilian team secure first place at the biggest tournament of the year.

Saadhak joined LOUD in February 2022 and has since been nothing short of spectacular for the squad. The 25-year-old helped his squad qualify for three international tournaments this year, scoring two podium finishes. LOUD claimed second place at Masters Copenhagen in July and overcame their long-time rivals, OpTic Gaming, in the final of VALORANT Champions in September.

Before moving to LOUD, Saadhak’s career was fairly unimpressive. With Team Vikings and Estral Esports, he won several minor tournaments in the South American scene but never really made a name for himself on the international stage.

Saadhak’s full list of VALORANT settings

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.24 eDPI 192 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 1 Outlines On / 1 / 2 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 4 Ability 2 F Ability 3 Mouse 4 Ultimate Ability Q Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Multithreaded Rendering Off Experimental Sharpening Off NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Map settings

Rotate Fixed / Always the Same Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.2 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

