Boaster’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Jake “Boaster” Howlett is a British VALORANT pro who plays for one of the top teams in the world, Fnatic.

As is the case with many VALORANT players, the 26-year-old has a résumé that includes years of pro play on the CS:GO circuit. Boaster played the older tactical shooter from 2015 to 2019 before taking a break from the game prior to starting his VALORANT career in 2020.

Boaster started his time in VALORANT with SUMN FC last August before joining Fnatic in February. He’s known for playing a variety of agents including Astra, Sova, and Skye.

Highlights for Boaster so far have included multiple European region victories with Fnatic at VCT events. At the VCT Stage Two Masters event in Reykjavík, his team placed second, losing to Sentinels in the finals.

Here are Boaster’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and sensitivities.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon

1 Secondary Weapon

2 Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

C Ability 2

Q Ability 3

E Use Object

F Equip Spike

4 Ultimate

X

Sensitivity

DPI

400 In-Game Sens

0.52 eDPI

208 Polling Rate

1000 Scoped Sens

1 Windows Sens

6

Crosshair

Color

White Center Dot

Off Outlines

Off Inner

1/1/1/1 Outer

0/0/0/0 Fade/Movement/Firing Error

Off

