Riot hints at new controller agent for VALORANT, changes to Viper and Yoru

Riot Games hinted at a new “galaxy-brain” controller today that’s coming to VALORANT in the near future.

In the February "State of the Agents" post, character producer John Gosicki dropped some hints regarding the next controller agent. He said the next agent is a "cosmic shift from the play patterns you’ve grown accustomed to."

"This one is for all you 'galaxy brain' players out there that like to study everything that happens on a map," Gosicki said.

Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns to talk Viper and Yoru balance, with an added hint of our next Agent. Read it from the source here: https://t.co/zpIuvMJBO3 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 12, 2021

As Goscicki pointed out, none of the new agents that have been unveiled have been too disruptive when it comes to typical methods of play. There's no indication of what this new agent's abilities could be, but the use of the terms "cosmic" and "galaxy brain" perhaps indicates an outer space or alien inspiration for them.

This "cosmic" controller will be the first new agent addition to that role, joining Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. Omen has been an overwhelmingly popular pick in casual, ranked, and pro play across North America and Europe. Both Brimstone and Viper have been relegated to being niche picks for certain maps, but Viper should be seeing some changes soon.

In the post, Gosicki said that while changes to Viper's issues are coming, they won't be in the next patch. He said the team needs more time to define her fit.

Additionally, Gosicki said the team isn't satisfied with the level of success Yoru's toolkit has had over his first few weeks in VALORANT. They'll be looking into some buffs for him in the near future.

