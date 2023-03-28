Riot fixes bug in VALORANT Patch 6.06 that allowed griefers to ruin your games

Muting players in a competitive online game like VALORANT isn’t enough to stop toxicity during matches. Before Patch 6.06, the game would still display pings from players you had muted, which the griefers could theoretically abuse to keep affecting your experience in a negative way.

That should no longer be a problem, as Riot Games removed the only VALORANT tool griefers got in their possession after being muted. “Fixed a bug causing ping icons to be displayed even when someone was muted,” the Patch 6.06 notes read. “Muting someone will now properly suppress ping icons.”

This bug fix will prevent players that have been muted from annoying their teammates with ping spamming during matches. Now, should you mute someone, that person won’t be able to communicate with you inside the game in any way whatsoever and therefore can’t bother you anymore.

Although the bug allowed determined griefers to ruin the experience of other players, removing their ability to ping the map after being muted could also be problematic, according to one player in VALORANT‘s official subreddit.

“I’m actually not sure how I feel about ping icons being muted when someone is muted,” the player said. “Often times I mute teammates who are toxic or annoying because I can trust that if nothing else they’ll still be able to ping a spot on the map.”

Riot fixed a number of other social bugs as well in VALORANT Patch 6.06, on top of adding balancing changes to Gekko, the game’s latest agent. The initiator’s Mosh Pit (C) damage to objects has been noticeably nerfed because it was performing “inconsistently” compared to abilities like FRAG/ment (C) from KAY/O and Aftershock (C) from Breach, while Wingman (Q) has been buffed. Moving forward, Gekko’s companion will no longer always die when he’s the last one alive.