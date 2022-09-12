Riot’s popular first-person shooter VALORANT has seen a rise in “blatant” cheaters, according to fans who are worried about the direction of the game into the future. Players have been reporting hackers plaguing competitive matches and ruining their experiences.

VALORANT fans took to Reddit to share their encounters on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the /r/VALORANT post gathering traction since its initial publication.

Redditor DKingues posted in the VALORANT subreddit detailing his experience; he claims 50 percent of his matches recently have had a blatant hacker.

Not every VALORANT player is so convinced there’s a ‘plague’ though.

Other Redditors commented on their experiences, sharing they rarely find hackers throughout their games. Some players acknowledged the potential players were just getting increasingly competent at VALORANT as players shot up the ranks.

Redditor _podo_ commented: “Recently (they’d) been getting players who always seem to know exactly where to spam me through walls and smokes, but I’m thinking that’s because I’ve been climbing ranks pretty fast this act, and am meeting better opponents with better game sense and stuff.”

Image via Riot

Riot implemented an anti-cheat system at the title’s launch, gathering some negative feedback, with fans expressing their concern with the anti-cheat having too much access to personal files within a player’s PC.

This system seemed to have worked incredibly well up until now. With cheaters allegedly increasing, the devs might have to put Vanguard under a microscope again, and soon.