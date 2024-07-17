Missing String Entry Table in Valorant, explained

A new update is live in VALORANT, and like most updates, some in-game stuff is bound to break. If you’re wondering what the <Missing String Entry Table> prompt by the VALORANT system means, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Patch 9.01, the second patch of VALORANT’s Episode Nine, Act One, dropped on July 17. The update introduced several quality-of-life changes and crucial bug fixes for the PC and console. However, the developers highlighted two known issues that will take some time to resolve, one of which is players randomly seeing the Missing String Entry Table in the game’s chat log when changes happen to the party.

The system sends this message, similar to the chat prompts indicating that a VALORANT player has joined your party or your party has dequeued from matchmaking. In the past, several players have reported getting the Missing String Entry Table error in the chat, with their game getting stuck on the loading screen or crashing entirely.

Nevertheless, we haven’t encountered any problems despite getting the message several times in our chat since the July 17 update went live, so you should ignore it.

Can you fix the Missing String Entry Table in VALORANT?

VALORANT is prone to errors around major updates. Image via Riot Games

The Missing String Entry Table is a social issue the devs are working to resolve. Considering it’s a server-side problem, there’s no known fix at the time of writing. However, if you’re having trouble playing after seeing the prompt, here are a few things you must do:

Ensure the VALORANT servers are active.

Check the game’s official Discord server and X (formerly Twitter). If other players are experiencing similar issues, chances are you’ll have to wait for a hotfix.

Restart the Riot client.

Check your connection stability. If you’re on a wireless network, switch to a wired connection to avoid packet loss. You can also check the stability of your internet connection by typing “ping google.com -t” in the Command Prompt on your PC.

Update your drivers.

Restart your system.

If nothing works and you cannot play VALORANT as intended, you can raise a ticket using Riot Games’ support. The Missing String Entry Table isn’t mentioned in the Riot’s official list of VALORANT error codes.

Leaks surrounding the third iteration of the RGX bundle have also surfaced, and Riot may introduce the bug fixes alongside the new bundle in VALORANT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy