VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle: All weapons, variants, and more

Everyone knows true gamers need a bit of RGB in their life, whether it’s from their PC, their mouse and keyboard, or in VALORANT‘s new RGX 3.0 skin bundle.

Recommended Videos

The RGX skin collection has already been released in two different editions, and with the third edition coming soon, there will be an RGX skin for 10 different guns along with three different RGX-themed melee weapons. There are going to be three new additions to the collection, including a beautiful melee that could convince almost any player to open up their wallets again for another bundle.

Here is everything we know about VALORANT‘s upcoming RGX 3.0 skin bundle.

All weapons in VALORANT RGX 3.0 bundle

New RGX Bundle Gameplay | #VALORANT



> Bundle contains an Outlaw, Sheriff, and Karambit pic.twitter.com/EUBn03oZYI — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) July 16, 2024

According to recent leaks, the 3.0 edition will feature two distinct guns: the Outlaw and the Sheriff. There will also be a flashy RGX 3.0 Karambit knife that could become the crown jewel for any melee collectors, boasting incredible visuals and colors as you spin the weapon around your finger.

If Riot ever released another RGX bundle, it’d only have the Shorty, Ghost, Bucky, Judge, Bulldog, Marshal, Ares, and Odin to choose from. Every other weapon has been featured in an RGX bundle, whether it was in Episode Three, Episode Four, or in the upcoming 3.0 release.

VALORANT RGX 3.0 possible release date and price

Although there isn’t a specific release date for the RGX 3.0 skin bundle yet, the Evori Dreamwings skin bundle will be leaving the store on Thursday, July 18. As a result, players could see the RGX 3.0 skin bundle added as early as July 18 after the previous skin bundle departs.

As for the price, there isn’t a specific price point for the RGX 3.0 just yet. Since there are only two gun skins, we can estimate that the individual price point for each gun will be set at 2,175 VP, like in previous releases. The melee, on the other hand, could be priced at a similar point as other RGX melees, which was at 4,350 VP. The bundle shouldn’t cost too much, compared to a full collection with four guns.

All VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin variants

Similar to previous RGX bundles, VALORANT‘s RGX 3.0 bundle will have three different variants to choose from: red, blue, and yellow. Each weapon will change its neon effects depending on the action you take with the weapon, from reloading after emptying the clip or inspecting the gun while you hold an angle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy