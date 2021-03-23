NRG’s VALORANT team and young fragger Shanks part ways

The Canadian said it "was not the right fit" for him.

VALORANT’s Mr. Fourth Quarter is once again a free agent.

NRG and young fragger Ryan "Shanks" Ngo have parted ways, the organization announced today. The Canadian first signed with NRG in December 2020 after trialing with the team during the Nerd Street Gamers November Monthly.

Today we say farewell to @Shanks_TTV who was a key member in building NRG Valorant, Thank you for everything you contributed to the #NRGFAM. We wish you all the best, see you on the server. pic.twitter.com/q5k4Ojbwow — NRG (@NRGgg) March 23, 2021

As for the reasoning behind the move, Shanks tweeted that he "had fun" but it was "not the right fit" for him. While he's open to playing duelist or Omen "with the right squad," he'll be streaming going forward.

NRG likely wants to make some adjustments after failing to qualify for last week's VCT NA Masters One event. While they were able to beat teams like 100 Thieves and Gen.G throughout the Challengers circuit, they watched other squads compete at the biggest event of the year so far. But NRG did pick up a big talent by signing former ANDBOX star Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor last month.

Shanks has now had professional VALORANT experience with several teams. He trialed with Dignitas in August's Pop Flash Invitational and subbed in for Immortals' Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski during November's UMG Closed Qualifier, aiding them in securing a spot in the main event.

